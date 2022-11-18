Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    And so the sell-off begins by@legalpdf
    4,527 reads

    And so the sell-off begins

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is part 16 of 20: III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE I- Regulated and Licensed Subsidiaries

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - And so the sell-off begins
    #ftx-sbf-chapter-11-court#ftx#sbf
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    react to story with heart

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 16 of 20

    Feature Image: Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “Sell it all”

    III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

    I- Regulated and Licensed Subsidiaries


    74. The FTX Group included regulated or licensed subsidiaries in many jurisdictions that may or may not have valuable going concern franchises. The Debtors will soon be taking efforts to preserve these subsidiary businesses to the extent practicable under the circumstances. The Debtors also are engaging a leading investment bank to assist the Debtors in valuing these businesses and potentially conducting sales efforts.


    Continue reading here


    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read My Stories
    Lisk

    Build JavaScript Blockchain Apps Easily with Lisk!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    'Each of the Silos was controlled by Mr. Bankman-Fried'
    Published at Nov 18, 2022 by legalpdf #ftx
    Article Thumbnail
    An Anti-Sandwich Tool for Ethereum and BSC - With 10,000 $HKLS Airdrop Pool for Beta Users
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hackless #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Deep Diving into DeFi: A Closer Look at Decentralized Finance
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by gabrielmanga #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Sets the Record Straight
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by techtweeter #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Top 10 Web3 Events You Should Attend in Jan-May 2023
    Published at Jan 02, 2023 by annalooksup #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto Shadow Banking Explained: Credit for Market Makers
    Published at Jan 02, 2023 by antongolub #what-is-shadow-banking
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa