And so the sell-off begins

Published at Nov 18, 2022 by legalpdf
Notifications
see more
FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of
Feature Image: Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “Sell it all”
74. The FTX Group included regulated or licensed subsidiaries in many jurisdictions that may or may not have valuable going concern franchises. The Debtors will soon be taking efforts to preserve these subsidiary businesses to the extent practicable under the circumstances. The Debtors also are engaging a leading investment bank to assist the Debtors in valuing these businesses and potentially conducting sales efforts.
Continue reading here