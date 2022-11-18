And so the sell-off begins

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is part 16 of 20: III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE I- Regulated and Licensed Subsidiaries

III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

I- Regulated and Licensed Subsidiaries





74. The FTX Group included regulated or licensed subsidiaries in many jurisdictions that may or may not have valuable going concern franchises. The Debtors will soon be taking efforts to preserve these subsidiary businesses to the extent practicable under the circumstances. The Debtors also are engaging a leading investment bank to assist the Debtors in valuing these businesses and potentially conducting sales efforts.





