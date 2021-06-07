Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoAn Overview of Next.js Router by@akellbl4

An Overview of Next.js Router

image
Pavel Mineev Hacker Noon profile picture

@akellbl4Pavel Mineev

I'm a SE 👨‍💻 at June Homes with deep experience in Next.js and web-tech | https://pavel.mineev.me

Disclaimer

Next.js is a dynamically developed framework and a lot of old articles about it could be outdated because Next.js made a huge leap forward. I wrote this article in May 2021 and now the current version is 10.2.3 I suggest checking docs while you look at examples because some tips could be outdated due to improved API

Features Were Released You Probably Don't Know

If you use Next.js for a long time your projects should have a huge amount of code, and you just keep writing it in the style that it already has. Sometimes because you use to and sometimes because you use your codebase as a catalog of snippets and examples. That's why you can skip new cool stuff.

Server redirects and not found status

These features, as well as previous ones, were released in version 10 and I still see a lot of questions about how to make redirect on the server. First of all, I suggest checking if you use modern fetching methods because only they get updates and new features. I explained here other reasons why to use modern fetching methods.

Here is a simple way to make redirect or show page 404:

// Redirect
export function getServerSideProps() {
	return {
		redirect: {
			destination: '/',
			permanent: false,
		}
	}
}

// Page 404
export function getServerSideProps() {
	return {
		notFound: true
	}
}

Automatic resolving of 

href
param

Try to find 

next/link
 in your project that has 
href
 and as prop as well. If you found it, it's time to update that links. Because starts with 10.x version you don't need to pass both of the params you can drop 
href
param and rename 
as
 to 
href
, and it will work well.

import Link from 'next/link'

// Before
function MyComponent() {
	return <Link href="/posts/[post]" as="/posts/blog-post">Blog post</Link>
}

// Since v10.x
function MyComponent() {
	return <Link href="/posts/blog-post">Blog post</Link>
}

Client Router Functions

I noticed that people often use 

router.push
 from 
useRouter
. If you use it in functions that were wrapped in useCallback or just inside useEffect you have to mention it in dependencies like in the example down below.

import { useEffect, useCallback } from 'react'
import { useRouter } from 'next/router'

function MyComponent() {
	const { push } = useRouter()

	const handleClick = useCallback(() => {
		// some logic
		push('/profile')
	}, [push])

	useEffect(() => {
		if (...) {
			push('/sign-in')
		}
	}, [push])

	return <>...</>
}

It's completely unnecessary because these functions don't update over re-renders but ESlint rules will tell you that you should do it. Solutions for this are fairly easy. Just use routing functions from the Router. It makes your code cleaner and nicer 😉

import Router from 'next/router'

function MyComponent() {
	const handleClick = useCallback(() => {
		// some logic
		Router.push('/profile')
	}, [])

	useEffect(() => {
		if (...) {
			Router.push('/sign-in')
		}
	}, [])

	return <>...</>
}

Sometimes when I work with the router I need to get the current pathname. But react/router stores the dynamic representation of the router in that field, and it's the same as router filed. We can create these params by ourselves with 

asPath
. I created a wrapper over 
useRouter
and always have access to the props If I need them.

// lib/router.ts
import { useRouter as useNextRouter } from 'next/router'

export function useRouter() {
	const router = useNextRouter()
	const [pathname, queryString = ""] = router.asPath.split("?");

	return Object.assign(router, { pathname, queryString });
}

The wrapper gives us handy props that we can use in a situation when we need to update a current route.

import Router from 'next/router'
import { useRouter } from 'lib/router'

function MyComponent() {
	const { query, pathname } = useRouter()

	function handleSubmit(evt) {
    const params = new FormData(evt.currentTarget).getAll("fruits");

    evt.preventDefault();
		Router.replace(
			{ pathname, query: { ...query, params }},
			null,
			{ shallow: true }
		)
	}

	return (
		<form>
			{...}
			<button type="submit">Apply</button>
		</form>
	)
}

Do you wonder why the second param in 

Router.replace
 is 
null
? Since 10.x with automatic resolving, we can skip that param.

Since we have such a feature as automatic resolving we can use it 

next/router
, but it is a small inconvenience in its API. Because if you want to pass 
options
 you should pass dynamic route to the first argument and full path to the second in earlier versions and Next.js kept those 3 arguments for backward compatibility. I have small handy functions that help me to use router functions easier.

// lib/router.ts
import NextRouter from 'next/router'

function push(url, opts) {
	return NextRouter.push(url, null, opts)
}

const Router = {
	...NextRouter,
	push,
}

export default Router

/* ... */

// pages/params.tsx
import Router, { useRouter } from 'lib/router'

function MyComponent() {
	const { query } = useRouter()

	function handleSubmit(evt) {
    const params = new FormData(evt.currentTarget).getAll("fruits");

    evt.preventDefault();
    Router.push({ pathname, query: { ...query, params } }, { shallow: true });
  }

	return <>{...}</>
}

Conclusion

Thank you for reading the article till the end. You can find complete code on GitHub. There is always some way to make good tools better. Small improvements could help you and your project a lot.

Previously published at https://pavel.mineev.me/blog/nextjs-router-tips-and-tricks

Pavel Mineev Hacker Noon profile picture
by Pavel Mineev @akellbl4. I'm a SE 👨‍💻 at June Homes with deep experience in Next.js and web-tech | https://pavel.mineev.meRead my stories
Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning
Agrotech: Making Agriculture Easier for Workers by @juxtathinka
#agriculture
Adding the Map Leaflet Component to an Angular Application by @rodrigokamada
#angular
How to Secure Your Software: 10 Takeaways for Software Developers by @sampatel
#secure-software-development

Tags

#next.js#reactjs#router#nextjs#programming#coding#software-development#development#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.