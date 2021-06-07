An Overview of Next.js Router

Disclaimer

Next.js is a dynamically developed framework and a lot of old articles about it could be outdated because Next.js made a huge leap forward. I wrote this article in May 2021 and now the current version is 10.2.3 I suggest checking docs while you look at examples because some tips could be outdated due to improved API

Features Were Released You Probably Don't Know

If you use Next.js for a long time your projects should have a huge amount of code, and you just keep writing it in the style that it already has. Sometimes because you use to and sometimes because you use your codebase as a catalog of snippets and examples. That's why you can skip new cool stuff.

Server redirects and not found status

These features, as well as previous ones, were released in version 10 and I still see a lot of questions about how to make redirect on the server. First of all, I suggest checking if you use modern fetching methods because only they get updates and new features. I explained here other reasons why to use modern fetching methods.

Here is a simple way to make redirect or show page 404:

// Redirect export function getServerSideProps ( ) { return { redirect : { destination : '/' , permanent : false , } } } // Page 404 export function getServerSideProps ( ) { return { notFound : true } }

Automatic resolving of

href

Try to find

next/link

href

href

as

href

import Link from 'next/link' // Before function MyComponent ( ) { return < Link href = "/posts/[post]" as = "/posts/blog-post" > Blog post </ Link > } // Since v10.x function MyComponent ( ) { return < Link href = "/posts/blog-post" > Blog post </ Link > }

Client Router Functions

in your project that hasand as prop as well. If you found it, it's time to update that links. Because starts with 10.x version you don't need to pass both of the params you can dropparam and renameto, and it will work well.

I noticed that people often use

router.push

useRouter

import { useEffect, useCallback } from 'react' import { useRouter } from 'next/router' function MyComponent ( ) { const { push } = useRouter() const handleClick = useCallback( () => { // some logic push( '/profile' ) }, [push]) useEffect( () => { if (...) { push( '/sign-in' ) } }, [push]) return <> ... </> }

from. If you use it in functions that were wrapped in useCallback or just inside useEffect you have to mention it in dependencies like in the example down below.

It's completely unnecessary because these functions don't update over re-renders but ESlint rules will tell you that you should do it. Solutions for this are fairly easy. Just use routing functions from the Router. It makes your code cleaner and nicer 😉

import Router from 'next/router' function MyComponent ( ) { const handleClick = useCallback( () => { // some logic Router.push( '/profile' ) }, []) useEffect( () => { if (...) { Router.push( '/sign-in' ) } }, []) return <> ... </> }

Sometimes when I work with the router I need to get the current pathname. But react/router stores the dynamic representation of the router in that field, and it's the same as router filed. We can create these params by ourselves with

asPath

useRouter

// lib/router.ts import { useRouter as useNextRouter } from 'next/router' export function useRouter ( ) { const router = useNextRouter() const [pathname, queryString = "" ] = router.asPath.split( "?" ); return Object .assign(router, { pathname, queryString }); }

. I created a wrapper overand always have access to the props If I need them.

The wrapper gives us handy props that we can use in a situation when we need to update a current route.

import Router from 'next/router' import { useRouter } from 'lib/router' function MyComponent ( ) { const { query, pathname } = useRouter() function handleSubmit ( evt ) { const params = new FormData(evt.currentTarget).getAll( "fruits" ); evt.preventDefault(); Router.replace( { pathname, query : { ...query, params }}, null , { shallow : true } ) } return ( < form > {...} <button type="submit">Apply</button> </ form > ) }

Do you wonder why the second param in

Router.replace

null

is? Since 10.x with automatic resolving, we can skip that param.

Since we have such a feature as automatic resolving we can use it

next/router

options

// lib/router.ts import NextRouter from 'next/router' function push ( url, opts ) { return NextRouter.push(url, null , opts) } const Router = { ...NextRouter, push, } export default Router /* ... */ // pages/params.tsx import Router, { useRouter } from 'lib/router' function MyComponent ( ) { const { query } = useRouter() function handleSubmit ( evt ) { const params = new FormData(evt.currentTarget).getAll( "fruits" ); evt.preventDefault(); Router.push({ pathname, query : { ...query, params } }, { shallow : true }); } return <> {...} </> }

Conclusion

, but it is a small inconvenience in its API. Because if you want to passyou should pass dynamic route to the first argument and full path to the second in earlier versions and Next.js kept those 3 arguments for backward compatibility. I have small handy functions that help me to use router functions easier.

Thank you for reading the article till the end. You can find complete code on GitHub. There is always some way to make good tools better. Small improvements could help you and your project a lot.

Previously published at https://pavel.mineev.me/blog/nextjs-router-tips-and-tricks

