    🏠 an Investor's Take From ETHBogota at Home

    🏠 an Investor’s Take From ETHBogota at Home

    A new user needs to connect wallet and uses OAuth to connect Interep with his Web2 account. New user will be assigned to a group, ex. golden group or silver group. After user joining the group, other dApp can use these identity information in their identity information. Developers can better customize the proving stacks and swap different modulars. Developers need to think about why we need to customize proving systems and would customization be the next trend? New GameFi development engine borrows from the traditional game industry.

    web3#ethereum#web3#defi#crypto
