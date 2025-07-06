An Introduction to Evaluation Contexts in Programming Semantics

by Abstraction: Computer Science DiscourseJuly 6th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Evaluation contexts allow functional languages like Fun and Core to reduce nested subexpressions effectively, providing a formal and precise approach to operational semantics. However, their elegance comes at the cost of inefficiency, which is addressed after compilation into Core.
featured image - An Introduction to Evaluation Contexts in Programming Semantics
calculus on a white board Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Abstraction: Computer Science Discourse HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

  1. Introduction

  2. Translating To Sequent Calculus

    2.1 Arithmetic Expressions

    2.2 Let Bindings

    2.3 Top-level Definitions

    2.4 Algebraic Data and Codata Types

    2.5 First-Class Functions

    2.6 Control Operators

  3. Evaluation Within a Context

    3.1 Evaluation Contexts for Fun

    3.2 Focusing on Evaluation in Core

  4. Typing Rules

    4.1 Typing Rules for Fun

    4.2 Typing Rules for Core

    4.3 Type Soundness

  5. Insights

    5.1 Evaluation Contexts are First Class

    5.2 Data is Dual to Codata

    5.3 Let-Bindings are Dual to Control Operators

    5.4 The Case-of-Case Transformation

    5.5 Direct and Indirect Consumers

    5.6 Call-By-Value, Call-By-Name and Eta-Laws

    5.7 Linear Logic and the Duality of Exceptions

  6. Related Work

  7. Conclusion, Data Availability Statement, and Acknowledgments

A. The Relationship to the Sequent Calculus

B. Typing Rules for Fun

C. Operational Semantics of label/goto

References

3 Evaluation Within a Context

At the end of Section 2.1 we ran into the problem that we cannot yet fully evaluate the term (⌜2⌝ ∗ ⌜4⌝) + ⌜5⌝ in Fun or its translation 𝜇𝛼. + (𝜇𝛽. ∗ (⌜2⌝, ⌜4⌝; 𝛽), ⌜5⌝; 𝛼) in Core with the rules that are available to us: we are stuck. In this section, we finally address this problem. We are going to show how we can evaluate subexpressions of Fun in Section 3.1, but since we are ultimately more interested in compiling programs into Core to optimize and reduce those programs, we are spending more time on the problem for Core in Section 3.2.

3.1 Evaluation Contexts for Fun

The problem with evaluating the term (⌜2⌝ ∗ ⌜4⌝) + ⌜5⌝ is that the available rules only allow to reduce direct redexes and not redexes that are nested somewhere within a term. Evaluation contexts solve this problem by specifying the locations within a term which are in evaluation position. In our example, the term (⌜2⌝ ∗ ⌜4⌝) + ⌜5⌝ can be factored into the evaluation context □+ ⌜5⌝ and the redex ⌜2⌝ ∗ ⌜4⌝. We can then use the old rules to reduce this redex to ⌜8⌝ and then plug this result back into the evaluation context, which yields the new term ⌜8⌝ + ⌜5⌝. The syntax of evaluation contexts is given in Definition 3.1.



These evaluation contexts also allow us to specify formally the second approximate evaluation rule of the label and goto constructs from Section 2.6:


𝐸[label 𝛼 {𝐸 ′ [goto(𝔱; 𝛼)]}] ⊲ 𝐸[𝔱]


Here we again assume that 𝛼 does not occur free in 𝔱 and moreover that the inner evaluation context 𝐸 ′ does not contain another label construct. For the full operational semantics of label/goto we also need to handle the cases where 𝛼 can occur free in 𝔱 and where 𝐸 ′ can contain other labels. Otherwise, we could get stuck during evaluation even for closed and well-typed terms, i.e., the progress theorem (see Theorem 4.1 in Section 4.3) would not hold. As the full semantics is in essence that of other classical control operators (i.p., let/cc; also see the discussion in Section 5.3) and requires some more formalism, we do not give it here and instead refer the interested reader to the brief discussion in Appendix C.


With evaluation contexts, we finally have a working and precise operational semantics for Fun (apart from the approximate rules for label and goto) which we can use to reason about programs. Unfortunately, it is wildly inefficient to implement an evaluator which uses evaluation contexts in the way described above. The reason for this inefficiency is that we very elegantly specified how a term can be factored into an evaluation context and a redex, but the evaluator which implements this behavior has to search for the next redex after every single evaluation step. We will see in the next section that we have a better solution once our programs are compiled into Core.


Authors:

(1) David Binder, University of Tübingen, Germany;

(2) Marco Tzschentke, University of Tübingen, Germany;

(3) Marius Muller, University of Tübingen, Germany;

(4) Klaus Ostermann, University of Tübingen, Germany.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 license.


Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Abstraction: Computer Science Discourse HackerNoon profile picture
Abstraction: Computer Science Discourse@abstraction
The Leading Authority on Events and Ideas to Separate Something From Something Else [read ABSTRACTION].
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#functional-programming#sequent-calculus#programming-language-theory#haskell-compiler#control-operators#lambda-calculus#let-bindings#code-readability

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Anonymous, Accountable Contract Wallet System With Account Abstraction: Abstract & Intro
by abstraction
Mar 27, 2024
#blockchain
Article Thumbnail
Rules of Thumb for Software Engineering
by vedant-agarwala
Oct 14, 2019
#software-engineering
Article Thumbnail
Building a cupboard
by edwardstanfield
Jul 09, 2017
#code-readability
Article Thumbnail
What is Code Review and Why We Need to Keep Doing It
by 19681962
Mar 15, 2020
#code-reviews
Article Thumbnail
How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code: 251 - Empty Collections
by mcsee
May 13, 2024
#clean-code
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks