An Introduction to CSS for Aspiring Web Designers

CSS stands for “Cascading Style Sheets.” It is a formatting language that allows us to visually improve our HTML tags (size, color, font, etc.). As the name suggests, it does it by cascading.
How Many Style Page Types Does CSS Have?
What are the benefits of CSS?
It offers the opportunity to make special changes for different browsers and devices types (tablets, mobile, etc.), making your site is compatible for all sizes.
You can maintain regularity by keeping the CSS codes you've written in a single file. This makes it easier to find a code or a line of code, both during construction and also later. Adding comments to sections of your CSS file may help you and fellow team members understand your code as well.
By adding color, order and flexibility to the sites we build, CSS allows us to attract more users. Instead of styling a tag one-by-one (for example, the entire p tag on the page), we can style all p tags by opening a single tag with CSS. In short, with CSS, we can save time and improve our site efficiently in terms of both design and flexibility.
Relationship between HTML and CSS:
If we compare our work to human anatomy, HTML would be the skeleton. CSS would be the skin. In other words, after creating the main skeleton of our site with HTML, we provide appearance styles such as text colors and background colors with CSS. A kind of CSS is used to customize the look of the site. This is the relationship between HTML and CSS.
By mastering CSS, we can improve the appearance and experience of our site and save time doing it.
