An Intro to the Lithoverse and NFTs on CENNZnet

Andy Blood will publish his book 'Full Bleed' as a series of NFTs in early October.

It’s here! Litho, the CENNZnet’s very own NFT aggregator and marketplace is ready and open for business on the mainnet.

Now you can mint, search, buy and sell your NFTs and digital assets on the CENNZnet blockchain, making the most of guaranteed royalties and the CENNZnet ecosystem.

What is Litho?

Litho is a brand new DApp built by our skilled community onto the CENNZnet blockchain. It works as an NFT minter and peer-to-peer marketplace for digital assets. Using Litho you can create, buy and sell non-fungible tokens, crypto collectables and other virtual goods.

Litho offers some darn cool features that make it the tool of choice for digital artists and blockchain devs:

For artists:

Royalties, royalties, royalties: Guaranteeing artists a continuous income from their work is what makes NFTs special. Litho provides an easily programmable royalty scheme and it’s assured across all CENNZnet marketplaces.

Creating your NFTs fast: With your wallet set up and connected to Litho, you can be minting NFTs literally within minutes — no coding required!

Support when you need it: Litho’s friendly community is always there to support you on our Litho Discord channel or our Twitter channel.

For DApp devs:

The Litho Code is open source: No more starting from scratch, simply fork Litho and make your own high-quality NFT aggregator.

Make marketplaces: Litho works across the CENNZnet blockchain. This means you can use it to promote and sell your specific in-app NFTs, giving you some easy publicity and revenue.

Add in cool features to your NFTs: NFTs don’t have to be static images, there is no end of creativity and opportunity out there for these valuable digital assets. If you fancy jazzing up your NFT functionality to heights beyond our humble runtime module, you can add in your own smart contract.

NFTs without the smart contracts: Smart contracts are brilliant but pretty tricky to code correctly. To make the NFT function easier to harness we’ve leveraged a plug n’ play runtime module that does it for you. All you have to do is use CENNZnet’s NFT module API and you can start creating.

Who’s minting on Litho?

Andy Blood: Fearless creator, ex-Facebook Creative Strategist and former World’s Most Highly Awarded Executive Creative Director and triple Cannes Grand prix winner, will — in early October — publish his book ‘Full Bleed’ as a series of NFTs.

In keeping with its subject, Creativity, Full Bleed will test the boundaries of how we publish and consume content. Exclusive to Litho, Blood’s book will be available in three ‘Metaversions’ with each one conferring a right to publish to its owner. Raising the question: is this a book, an artefact, or a publishing deal?

Get excited!

How can you get started with Litho?

Heard enough and ready to launch into the Lithoverse? We don’t blame you.

Get started by simply heading to the Litho site here and following their easy guides and resources to begin your journey.

