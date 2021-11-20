An Internal Email to Tim Cook and the State of Business Intelligence

1,639 reads

In a recently published email exchange between Apple executives, we get a glimpse into the inner workings of one of the most valuable companies on the planet. What unfolds within just 4 emails is nothing less than a full-blown drama that no data professional ever wants to encounter — and that tells us quite a bit about the state of our industry. The following Twitter account: Internal Tech Emails regularly publishes internal email exchanges of executives of big tech companies sourced mostly from publicly available information from lawsuits.