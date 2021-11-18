An Insider View of Mesh: Microsoft's Entry Into Mixed Reality Applications

Adora Nwodo is a Software Engineer at Microsoft. She is also a Published Author, Tech Content Creator and Community Leader. She has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for the Developer Defying Patriarchy (While Being an Awesome Developer) category. I believe that the most exciting technology of the present is the metaverse and blockchain tech because companies building on top of these technologies are making tech more interesting for creators. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on tech and my journey in the tech industry.