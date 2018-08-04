The Ultimate Guide on Bitcoin ETFs

These days, Bitcoin ETFs are the talk of the town. The market is in dire need of a rally, and investors believe institutional money flowing in from ETFs will do just that.
Many speculators blame the most recent rout in the market on the SEC once again postponing Bitcoin ETFs.
Needless to say, there is a lot of uncertainty and buzz surrounding Bitcoin ETFs right now.
To unpack what’s going on, I’m going to first explain how ETFs work. Then we’re going to examine the two main types of Bitcoin ETFs being proposed and look at why the SEC has chosen to reject all proposals thus far. Finally we’ll look at the implications of how ETFs will affect the market.
Let’s begin.
An exchange traded fund (ETF) is simply a security that tracks some underlying assets, whether that be equities, bonds, commodities, or cryptocurrency.
An ETF takes custody of the underlying assets it tracks. Then it issues a large number of shares that represent the ownership of those assets.
An ETF’s shares are as easy to trade as a stock and therefore can knock down a lot of barriers an investor would face if they tried to purchase the underlying assets themselves. In the case of Bitcoin, barriers like verification, high transaction fees, and delays come to mind.
How are ETFs created?
What I imagine APs look like
When an ETF wants to create new shares of its fund, it turns to someone called an authorized participant (AP) for help. An AP is just a fancy name for someone who is responsible for purchasing the underlying assets an ETF wants to hold. APs require a license from the ETF provider and are typically financial institutions with a lot of purchasing power.
Here are the basic steps:
How are ETFs redeemed?
The redemption process works in the reverse direction.
How does an ETF Keep its Price the Same as its Underlying Assets?
Because an ETF trades like a stock, its price will fluctuate during the trading day due to changes in supply and demand.
Sometimes the price can become higher than its underlying assets, or net asset value (NAV). When this happens, an ETF is said to be trading at a premium. The opposite is called trading at a discount.
The AP arbitrages premiums and discounts to keep the market price tightly coupled to the NAV.
Let’s explore how this works.
If the price of an ETF goes above NAV
An AP will go out and buy up a bunch of the underlying assets and send it over to the ETF provider. The ETF provider will issue new shares of the fund to the AP. The AP will then sell these new ETF shares on the market.
Assuming demand stays the same, a higher supply will lower the price of the ETF and bring it back towards NAV.
ECON 101
If the price of an ETF goes below NAV
An AP will buy up a bunch of ETF shares and redeem them for the underlying assets. The AP then sells the underlying assets at the NAV price in order to make a profit. Profits can be used to buy and redeem even more overpriced ETF shares.
An decrease in supply, assuming demand stays constant, will increase the price of the ETF and push it towards NAV.
ECON 101
Now that we understand how normal ETFs work, we can turn our attention to Bitcoin ETFs.
This type of ETF is almost identical compared to the ETF model we’ve described.
The only difference is that APs have the option of sending over baskets of cash instead of Bitcoin. This is simply for convenience as many APs don’t want to purchase Bitcoin and hold on to it themselves.
So when the AP sends over a basket of cash, the ETF provider trades the cash for Bitcoin. Then the provider returns ETF shares that are of equal value, less transaction fees, to the AP.
The most recently proposed ETF, submitted by VanEck and SolidX, follow this model. You can read more about this fund from their SEC filing here.
Pros:
Risks & Concerns:
The second kind of ETF does not actually hold any Bitcoin. Instead the ETF tries to mimic the performance of Bitcoin by trading Bitcoin futures, options, swaps, money market instruments, and investing in other pooled vehicles.
The Direxion ETFs are examples of this. The VanEck Vectors Bitcoin ETF is another example.
Pros:
Risks & Concerns:
The SEC has either forced withdrawals or delayed the approval of every Bitcoin ETF. In a letter penned by Dalia Blass on January 2018, the SEC outlined the reasons for their apprehension.
The letter is quite long, so we’ll be summarizing the main points below.
Valuation
Arbitrage (for ETFs)
Liquidity
Custody
Potential Manipulation and Other Risks
ETFs that Hold Physical Bitcoin > ETFs Trading Bitcoin Derivatives
After reading SEC filings for most of the proposed Bitcoin ETFs, I quite prefer ETFs that physically hold Bitcoin.
Obviously the biggest worry surrounding ETFs that hold Bitcoin is custody risk. But I am inclined to believe that mitigating custody risk is easier than mitigating the risks of improperly tracking Bitcoin by trading derivatives.
Like we mentioned before, investors need to place a great amount of trust in the active manager to approximate the performance of Bitcoin using derivatives. It will be less transparent, cost more, and a small price change can have a big impact on performance because of leveraged trading.
Bitcoin ETFs Need to Stabilize around NAV before They Can Attract Institutional Investors
We are greatly overestimating the amount of fiat inflow that will come in from Bitcoin ETFs. Articles like this one, use some incredibly suspicious math to estimate how ETFs will add 24 million investors and $420 billion in fiat inflow, as if seemingly overnight.
In reality, a lot of institutional investors are still dipping their toes when it comes to investing into cryptocurrency. They will not recklessly invest into a Bitcoin ETF if its trading at a massive premium.
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Investment Trust traded at about a 50% premium to its NAV in July. Expect similar challenges in the beginning. It will take some time for APs to stabilize the ETFs price around NAV.
Bitcoin ETFs will Likely Have High Expense Ratios
Someone has the shoulder the cost of trading from fiat into Bitcoin. Someone also has to pay for the cost of secure custody.
The SPDR S&P 500 charges 0.09% per year. Expect Bitcoin ETFs to charge in the range of 1–3%. High expense ratios may also turn institutional investors away.
A Cryptocurrency ETF Index is Far, Far Away
The SEC is already worried about the liquidity, valuation, custody of just Bitcoin. Imagine how difficult it would be to build an ETF around the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
This actually renders one of the main benefits of ETFs useless: the ability to take fractional ownership of a large and diverse base of underlying assets.
If you want to diversify your cryptocurrency portfolio across the top 20 coins, you’ll have to hold on to the underlying assets yourself. I’m working on a project that enables you to do just that. I think there are a lot of benefits to holding onto the underlying assets yourself. I will describe this in a future article.
Effect on Bitcoin Price
Fiat in-flow isn’t 1:1 to market cap. JP Morgan estimates a 1:50 ratio between fiat-inflow and market cap.
ETFs that hold Bitcoin instead of cash settled Bitcoin derivatives will have a much larger impact on Bitcoin price.
Retail Investors Will Have to Wait
In order to satisfy the SEC’s concerns, many ETFs are pricing themselves beyond what retail investors can afford. A minimum purchase of VanEck’s proposed Bitcoin ETF is set at 25 BTC.
The SEC will likely look at how Bitcoin ETFs for institutional investors plays out before making Bitcoin ETFs available to retail investors.
