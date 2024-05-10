Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    An IDE Plugin for Gamified Continuous Integration: Conclusionsby@gamifications
    257 reads

    An IDE Plugin for Gamified Continuous Integration: Conclusions

    by GamificationsMay 10th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this paper, researchers present an IntelliJ plugin designed to seamlessly integrate Gamekins’ gamification elements into the IDE.
    featured image - An IDE Plugin for Gamified Continuous Integration: Conclusions
    Gamifications HackerNoon profile picture

    Authors:

    (1) Philipp Straubinger, University of Passau, Passau, Germany;

    (2) Gordon Fraser, University of Passau, Passau, Germany.

    CONCLUSIONS

    The Gamekins IntelliJ plugin seamlessly incorporates the functionalities of Gamekins into the IDE, presenting essential information such as leaderboards, challenges, quests, and achievements directly within the developer’s view. This integration minimizes context switches and associated productivity losses. We are currently enhancing the achievements system of Gamekins and introducing new ones. These improvements, along with future enhancements, will be integrated into Gamekins IntelliJ plugin. Additionally, we plan to assess the plugin in our university courses to evaluate its effectiveness. Lastly, we aim to introduce new types of challenges and achievements, building upon our experience with IntelliGame. Gamekins IntelliJ plugin is available at: https://github.com/se2p/Gamekins-IntelliJ-Plugin


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.


    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Gamifications HackerNoon profile picture
    Gamifications@gamifications
    Gamifications unlocks engagement secrets, merging playful design and tech to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #gamekins #gamification #ide #intellij #software-testing #continuous-integration #intelligame #productivity

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    IntelliGame in Action: Gamifying JavaScript Unit Tests - Abstract and Intro
    by gamifications
    Apr 03, 2024
    #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    104 Stories To Learn About Continuous Integration
    by learn
    Apr 18, 2023
    #continuous-integration
    Article Thumbnail
    139 Stories To Learn About Cicd
    by learn
    Apr 11, 2023
    #cicd
    Article Thumbnail
    Our Ancestors Could Have Solved Food Scarcity With AI - Noonies Nominee TRex
    by itrex
    Nov 03, 2021
    #noonies2021
    Article Thumbnail
    15 of the Best Continuous Delivery Tools
    by karllhughes
    Dec 01, 2022
    #continuous-delivery
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas