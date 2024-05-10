An IDE Plugin for Gamified Continuous Integration: Conclusions

Authors: (1) Philipp Straubinger, University of Passau, Passau, Germany; (2) Gordon Fraser, University of Passau, Passau, Germany.

CONCLUSIONS

The Gamekins IntelliJ plugin seamlessly incorporates the functionalities of Gamekins into the IDE, presenting essential information such as leaderboards, challenges, quests, and achievements directly within the developer’s view. This integration minimizes context switches and associated productivity losses. We are currently enhancing the achievements system of Gamekins and introducing new ones. These improvements, along with future enhancements, will be integrated into Gamekins IntelliJ plugin. Additionally, we plan to assess the plugin in our university courses to evaluate its effectiveness. Lastly, we aim to introduce new types of challenges and achievements, building upon our experience with IntelliGame. Gamekins IntelliJ plugin is available at: https://github.com/se2p/Gamekins-IntelliJ-Plugin





