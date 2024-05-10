Search icon
    An IDE Plugin for Gamified Continuous Integration: Acknowledgement and References
    An IDE Plugin for Gamified Continuous Integration: Acknowledgement and References

    by GamificationsMay 10th, 2024
    In this paper, researchers present an IntelliJ plugin designed to seamlessly integrate Gamekins’ gamification elements into the IDE.
    Authors:

    (1) Philipp Straubinger, University of Passau, Passau, Germany;

    (2) Gordon Fraser, University of Passau, Passau, Germany.

    5 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

    This work is supported by the DFG under grant FR 2955/2-1

    REFERENCES

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.


