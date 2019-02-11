An Honest Review About The Benefits of CBD Products

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally-occurring constituent of cannabis plants. It is the most abundant non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis and is being scientifically investigated for numerous reasons which we will further discuss.

A huge hype is surrounding CBD products as it is believed to be able to treat anxiety, epilepsy, acne, pain, schizophrenia, and many other ailments. Nowadays, we can find a variety of products ranging from oils, wax, to CBD-infused foods. In fact, an entire site, CBDSailor, is dedicated just to ranking the best CBD products.

Of course, not everyone is sold. With scant research on effectiveness or side effects, some doctors remain skeptical, and there are users who say they don’t feel a thing when using CBD products. The products also aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Research into cannabis has been going on for several decades, but it wasn’t until the early 90s that scientists uncovered the endocannabinoid system — which is how the body actually reacts to the chemicals from cannabis and also produces its own similar chemicals, called endocannabinoids.

It turns out that this system also helps regulate the nervous system, the immune system, and organs throughout the body. As far as researchers can tell so far, THC plugs in directly to the body’s cannabinoid receptors — but CBD does things a little differently, Bonn-Miller explains.

“CBD increases the circulating levels of your natural endocannabinoids, which, in turn, interact with your cannabinoid receptors,” Bonn-Miller says.

“CBD has also been shown to interact with serotonin receptors, and that may be part of why it has some beneficial effects on anxiety. It also interacts with some pain receptors, which may be why we’re starting to see effects on pain and inflammation.”

CBD Can Relieve Cancer-Related Symptoms

CBD may help reduce symptoms related to cancer and side effects related to cancer treatment, like nausea, vomiting, and pain.

One study looked at the effects of CBD and THC in 177 people with cancer-related pain who did not experience relief from pain medication.

Those treated with an extract containing both compounds experienced a significant reduction in pain compared to those who received only THC extract (1).

CBD may also help reduce chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, which are among the most common chemotherapy-related side effects for those with cancer. (2)

Potential Reduction For Acne

9% of the population suffers from acne and is believed to be caused by certain bacteria but also determined by genetics. In 2014, J. Clin Invest published a study report called ‘Cannabidiol exerts sebostatic and anti-inflammatory effects on human sebocytes’(3), which means that it prevents cells from secreting excessive sebum.

Increased Focus

Silicon Valley is well-known because of its experimenting with nootropics and various other products to have an edge on your competition. Deep focus and creativity are key elements for succeeding in SV.

Kelsey Clark, a girl who tried out CBD every day during one month reported she was able to better focus at work. She expresses that she has difficulties blocking external signals when it tends to get busy, where she said CBD helped her to maintain her focus. “This week, however, I’ve found it easier to put my blinders on, block out all distractions (especially social distractions) and focus on one task at a time.” (5)

Overview of different type of products

There are loads of resellers that offer a wide range of products. However, you need to be careful when buying CBD products as some might be fake, of low quality or include small amounts of THC which you really want to avoid.





**CBD Oils by VermaFarms.com**Verma Farms uses organic, all-natural products as opposed to most manufacturers who distill their products from plants doused in pesticides which can end up in your CBD oil. Verma Farms is known for its high-quality CBD oil and the different flavors they offer like Chill, Boost, or Focus. If you’re looking for a high-end brand that makes no compromise on ingredient quality, check them out.





**Rosebud CBD**Rosebud offers a wide range of products as they believe that every person has its preferred way of ingesting CBD. Therefore, the company offers CBD products like coffee or a salve. All their products are tested by a third-party lab to ensure quality and potency.





**CBDistillery**CBDistillery is a credited reseller for CBD vapes, capsules, isolates, or even gummies. CBDistillery is seen as an out-of-the-box supplier for CBD products. In their opinion, the user needs to find the best experience for taking CBD-infused products.





**Ambary Gardens**Sarah and Steve Cohen, owners of Ambary Gardens, are firm believers in sustainability and ensure that all of their products are sourced from eco-friendly companies and practice sustainable growing methods.

Ambary Gardens notes that growing hemp and extracting cannabidiol are just the beginning: how products are blended is critical to their cleanliness and effectiveness. They already offer products including salves, sprays, soaks, and concentrate, but they are consistently on the lookout for new ideas.

Topical CBD Use

A topical product is applied directly to parts of the body. Some examples of topical CBD products are sprays for muscles and joints to temporarily relieve pain or a gel that tackles arthritic symptoms. In short, these products are engineered to deliver powerful and safe topical pain relief.

CBDMEDIC is one of the leading businesses that uses 100% natural emollients to help speed absorption of pain relieving ingredients to the root of pain. They offer a wide range of pain relieving products for different use cases and muscle groups.

According to cannahealth.org, ingesting CBD via the mouth is not very effective unless you take the CBD sublingually, which means holding it under the tongue for a minute or two before swallowing. Topical use is also a very effective way of absorbing the CBD.

Potential Side Effects?

Though CBD is generally well tolerated and considered safe, it may cause adverse reactions in some people. Side effects noted in studies include (4):

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

Fatigue

CBD is also known to interact with several medications. Before you start using CBD oil, discuss it with your doctor to ensure your safety and avoid potentially harmful interactions

Summary

The quality of your CBD is not just important for your experience and getting your money’s worth — your health is at stake. Above-mentioned brands offer high-quality products that boast a number of potential benefits. The word ‘potential’ is used because CBD is still under active research. Nonetheless, multiple studies related to CBD have shown that CBD has positive effects for some part of the population.

Sources

















