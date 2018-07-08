Search icon
An extremely decent prod-ready React/Redux Starter Project

With monitored current dependencies and TravisCI


btg5679/react-redux-prod-starter_react-redux-prod-starter - A ReactJS/Redux Production ready project foundation_github.com

image

The main objective of this project is to provide a solid foundation for you to build production ready applications using(but not limited to) ReactJS and Redux. It should be flexible enough for you to customize to your own needs, it also is intentionally brief in examples and assumptions. The more opinionated the starter project is, the more difficult it becomes to extend.

If you are anything like me you find yourself repeating the same steps and creating the same boiler-plate code each time you begin a new project. Sometimes that chore itself can destroy your motivation. I hope this starter project can lighten that load and get you up and doing what you love faster — CODING!

LIBRARIES

  • ReactJS
  • Redux
  • Webpack 4 with develop and production config files
  • Connected React Router
  • Babel
  • ESLint
  • Aphrodite

There is much more documentation in the README.md.

Let me know your thoughts and if you notice something that needs fixing or could be improved, submit a PR! Give me a follow on Twitter and keep after it!

