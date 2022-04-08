An App for Tracking Gas Fee and Save Your Money

Serve 100,000 users by building # things
Like many of them, I wasted a few hundred bucks on gas fees without realizing how much money I was losing.
I've been looking for the best time when the gas fee is the lowest, but it turns out it is unpredictable due to its high volatility, so I've been looking for solutions where if I set a gas fee (that I am comfortable paying), that app should notify me, but unfortunately all the existing solutions are either email reminders or phone reminders, which doesn't fit my workflow who works on desktop all the time. So I decided to take my shot by creating my own Mac app that alerts me when the gas fee is low on the desktop.
v1 focuses on reminders
v2 focuses on predict “best time” to make a transaction on ETH blockchain
Today is a launch day and as a part of it the app is free to download https://www.producthunt.com/posts/eth-gas-alert
You can follow my journey here https://twitter.com/pradeepb28