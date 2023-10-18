Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Amazon's Seductive Pitch to Retailersby@linakhantakesamazon

    Amazon's Seductive Pitch to Retailers

    by Lina Khan (Finally) Sues AmazonOctober 18th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Online marketplace services provide businesses with a unique solution for selling to U.S. shoppers without the need to run their own online stores. The primary appeal lies in the vast customer base these platforms offer, as seen with Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, making them an integral part of the retail industry distinct from other online commerce channels.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Amazon's Seductive Pitch to Retailers
    amazon logo Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture

    FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 21 of 80.

    a. Online marketplace services offer sellers a unique set of features

    188. Online marketplace services encompass a suite of services that facilitate sellers making online sales to U.S. shoppers without having to directly operate an online store. The sellers who typically purchase online marketplace services are businesses seeking to sell goods directly to U.S. shoppers by relying on the marketplace to attract shoppers rather than attracting shoppers solely on their own. These sellers use online marketplace services so that U.S. shoppers can find and buy the sellers’ offered items.


    189. Access to a large customer base is the most important characteristic of an online marketplace. Amazon advertises to prospective sellers that its marketplace allows them “to reach the hundreds of millions of customers who visit Amazon to shop,” which can “[r]educe the time, effort, and money [they] spend on customer acquisition.” Similarly, Walmart advertises that its marketplace gives sellers access to “a built-in audience of frequent shoppers and loyal customers” and tells sellers that “[y]ou bring great products. We bring millions of customers.” eBay tells sellers that “millions of buyers are waiting.”


    190. Industry participants recognize online marketplace services as a distinct retail product. Many industry observers track online marketplaces separately from other types of online commerce.



    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 2, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon@linakhantakesamazon
    The youngest person to ever chair the FTC, Lina Khan rose to prominence from her 2017 book, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox"
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-companies #ftc-v.-amazon #antitrust #ftc #amazon #amazon-monopoly #amazon-antitrust-lawsuit #amazon-lawsuit-details #ftc-v-amazon-details

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    70% of Amazon's Annual Revenue Comes from American Consumers Who Pay $14.99/month for Prime
    by linakhantakesamazon
    Sep 28, 2023
    #amazon-prime
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Amazon Treats Warehouse Workers Who Contracted COVID (11/30/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 30, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Free Ways to Promote Your Amazon Products
    by jackson-pollock
    Dec 14, 2019
    #amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Failed Startup Product Examples by Google, Microsoft and Amazon
    by pauldhaliwal
    Aug 24, 2023
    #failed-product-examples
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Best Infographics Of 2018
    by brianwallace
    Jan 02, 2019
    #cannabis
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas