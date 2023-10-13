Search icon
    Amazon Rules the Digital Superstore Market in the U.S.

    Amazon Rules the Digital Superstore Market in the U.S.

    by Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon
October 13th, 2023
    The United States serves as the pivotal geographic market for online superstores. Online retailers that primarily cater to U.S. consumers don't directly compete with those targeting customers outside the United States. Different currencies, prices, customs, and shipping terms define these distinct shopping experiences. Online superstores, like Amazon, offer separate online storefronts for U.S. and non-U.S. shoppers, each tailored to the unique needs and preferences of their respective markets.

    featured image - Amazon Rules the Digital Superstore Market in the U.S.
    Breathtaking photograph of Jeff Bezos, wearing a crown, holding the U.S flag. Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture

    FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 16 of 80.

    e. The relevant geographic market is the United States

    164. The United States is the relevant geographic market for the online superstore market. Online superstores that serve consumers shopping for items to be delivered within the United States generally do not compete for those consumers with online superstores that primarily serve consumers shopping for items to be delivered outside of the United States. Consumers shopping online for items to be delivered within the United States generally make pm-chases from market participants' U.S. businesses and U.S.-facing online stores. For example, Amazon operates an online storefront for shoppers in the United States (Amazon.com) separately from its storefront for shoppers in the United Kingdom (Amazon.co.uk). The difference is not just in their URLs; rather, despite being in the same language, they offer different products, at different prices, under different shipping terms, and present unique search results and advertisements.


    165. Online superstores that primarily serve shoppers seeking delivery outside the United States are not reasonable substitutes for shoppers seeking delivery within the United States because they offer a shopping experience tailored to those other countries, with different currencies, prices, customs and border control conditions, and shipping terms. In the ordinary course of business, industry participants identify competitors for U.S. shoppers separately from competitors that serve shoppers seeking items to be delivered to other countries.



    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 2, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


