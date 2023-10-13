Amazon Offers Sellers Worldwide Unfettered Access to U.S Shoppers

FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 20 of 80.

1. Online marketplace services is a relevant market

186. Online marketplace services is a relevant product market. Online marketplaces offer sellers a distinct set of services. Chief among these services is access to an established online U.S. customer base. Purchasing online marketplace services is not reasonably interchangeable with selling as a vendor to either an online or a brick-and-mortar retail store. Nor are online marketplace services reasonably interchangeable with the offerings of online software-as-a-service providers. Some providers of online marketplace services also offer fulfillment services, which sellers can purchase in addition to online marketplace services.





187. The relevant geographic market for online marketplace services, which provide sellers access to U.S. shoppers, is worldwide.









