    Amazon Offers Sellers Worldwide Unfettered Access to U.S Shoppers

    Amazon Offers Sellers Worldwide Unfettered Access to U.S Shoppers

    by Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon
October 13th, 2023
    Online marketplace services form a distinct market, providing sellers with essential services like access to an established online U.S. customer base. This market is not reasonably interchangeable with selling to retail stores or using online software-as-a-service providers. Some providers of online marketplace services also offer fulfillment services, enhancing the seller's experience. The geographic market for online marketplace services extends worldwide, offering sellers access to a global shopper base.

    featured image - Amazon Offers Sellers Worldwide Unfettered Access to U.S Shoppers
    Breathtaking photograph of a neatly folded U.S flag in an amazon packaging box. Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon

    FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 20 of 80.

    1. Online marketplace services is a relevant market

    186. Online marketplace services is a relevant product market. Online marketplaces offer sellers a distinct set of services. Chief among these services is access to an established online U.S. customer base. Purchasing online marketplace services is not reasonably interchangeable with selling as a vendor to either an online or a brick-and-mortar retail store. Nor are online marketplace services reasonably interchangeable with the offerings of online software-as-a-service providers. Some providers of online marketplace services also offer fulfillment services, which sellers can purchase in addition to online marketplace services.


    187. The relevant geographic market for online marketplace services, which provide sellers access to U.S. shoppers, is worldwide.



    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 2, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    About Author

    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon@linakhantakesamazon
    The youngest person to ever chair the FTC, Lina Khan rose to prominence from her 2017 book, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox"
