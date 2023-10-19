Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Amazon Doesn’t Want Anyone Else To Have a Piece of the Pieby@linakhantakesamazon

    Amazon Doesn’t Want Anyone Else To Have a Piece of the Pie

    by Lina Khan (Finally) Sues AmazonOctober 19th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Amazon holds a dominant position in the online marketplace services market, consistently maintaining a market share of over 66% in GMV since at least 2018. By 2022, its share had grown to more than 71%. In 2021, Amazon's U.S. Marketplace sales alone accounted for an estimated $226 billion in GMV, far surpassing eBay and Walmart. Amazon's market share continues to outpace its competitors, solidifying its leadership in the online marketplace landscape.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Amazon Doesn’t Want Anyone Else To Have a Piece of the Pie
    Breathtaking photograph of jeff bezos holding a pie. Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture

    FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 26 of 80.

    2. Amazon has a dominant share of the online marketplace services market

    204. Amazon has a durable and dominant share of the online marketplace services market. According to commercially available data sources and as illustrated in Figure 15, below, Amazon has maintained a market share of greater than 66% of marketplace sales, as measured by GMV, across all tracked marketplaces since at least 2018, and that share grew to more than 71% by 2022.



    Figure 15. Source: eMarketer Insider Intelligence.



    205. In 2021, sales by sellers on Amazon’s online U.S. Marketplace accounted for an estimated $226 billion in GMV, more than five times the estimated amount sold by sellers on eBay’s online U.S. marketplace and more than thirty-four times the estimated amount sold by sellers on Walmart’s online U.S. marketplace. Amazon’s market share across all tracked retail marketplaces dominates—and is continuing to outgrow—that of eBay and Walmart, as shown in Figure 16 below.


    Figure 16. Source: eMarketer Insider Intelligence.




    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case 2:23-cv-01495 retrieved on October 2, 2023, from ftc.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon@linakhantakesamazon
    The youngest person to ever chair the FTC, Lina Khan rose to prominence from her 2017 book, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox"
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-companies #ftc-v.-amazon #antitrust #tech-companies #amazon #amazon-monopoly #amazon-marketplace-services #amazon-marketplace-monopoly #amazon-antitrust-lawsuit

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    70% of Amazon's Annual Revenue Comes from American Consumers Who Pay $14.99/month for Prime
    by linakhantakesamazon
    Sep 28, 2023
    #amazon-prime
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How Amazon Treats Warehouse Workers Who Contracted COVID (11/30/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 30, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Free Ways to Promote Your Amazon Products
    by jackson-pollock
    Dec 14, 2019
    #amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Failed Startup Product Examples by Google, Microsoft and Amazon
    by pauldhaliwal
    Aug 24, 2023
    #failed-product-examples
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Best Infographics Of 2018
    by brianwallace
    Jan 02, 2019
    #cannabis
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas