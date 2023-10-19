Amazon Doesn’t Want Anyone Else To Have a Piece of the Pie

FTC v. Amazon Court Filing, retrieved on Sep 26, 2023, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 26 of 80.

2. Amazon has a dominant share of the online marketplace services market

204. Amazon has a durable and dominant share of the online marketplace services market. According to commercially available data sources and as illustrated in Figure 15, below, Amazon has maintained a market share of greater than 66% of marketplace sales, as measured by GMV, across all tracked marketplaces since at least 2018, and that share grew to more than 71% by 2022.

















205. In 2021, sales by sellers on Amazon’s online U.S. Marketplace accounted for an estimated $226 billion in GMV, more than five times the estimated amount sold by sellers on eBay’s online U.S. marketplace and more than thirty-four times the estimated amount sold by sellers on Walmart’s online U.S. marketplace. Amazon’s market share across all tracked retail marketplaces dominates—and is continuing to outgrow—that of eBay and Walmart, as shown in Figure 16 below.

















