Allan Grain: Cryptocurrency and How It's Changing the Economic Sphere

Allan Grain (UK), is a cyber analyst, researcher and writer with a passion for cryptocurrency. A 2020 Noonie nominee in the Future Heroes and Technology categories, scroll on for their take on what’s trending in tech today.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ICO

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

My name is Allan Grain, I have been an independent cyber analyst for years and have developed a passion for cryptocurrency, the philosophy behind it, and the way it is slowly changing the economic sphere. I am also a researcher and writer at a fintech website, Financial Hobby

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I research and write for financialhobby.com a finance and tech news website while also working independently as a cybersecurity analyst for a select few private clients. I have thoroughly enjoyed sharing my thoughts about cryptocurrency on the Hackernoon Platform!

4. What are you most excited about right now?

To travel post coronavirus

5. What are you worried about right now?

The increasing disparity between the health of the actual economy (Main Street) versus the continued strength of the stock market (Wall Street)

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Invest in Tesla

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I never appreciated how important it is to be around people you love. Missing my family especially my parents (whose age makes them in the risk group) has been a wake-up call to appreciate the time we have. Work-wise I am incredibly lucky to be able to conduct my business remotely and am beyond grateful my businesses are still doing well.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Battery technology - as the world moves to electric cars and cleaner energy, the underlying technology empowering and enabling these advancements is battery technology

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

I understand that I am trading my personal data for access to excellent technologies (social media/ chrome/ phone operating systems etc) and I feel I am winning in this transaction.

10. What are you currently learning?

I am learning every day about the world of blockchain. Soaking up podcasts and reading as much as possible.

