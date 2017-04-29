All you need to know about prefetching in Django

Site Color
I have recently worked on a ticket ordering system for a conference. It was very important for the customer to see a table of orders including a column with a list of program names in each order:
The models looked (roughly) like this:
class Program(models.Model):
name = models.CharField(max_length=20)
class Price(models.Model):
program = models.ForeignKey(Program)
from_date = models.DateTimeField()
to_date = models.DateTimeField()
class Order(models.Model):
state = models.CharField(max_length=20)
items = models.ManyToManyField(Price)
Throughout this article we are going to monitor the queries executed by Django. To log the queries add the following to the
LOGGING settings in
settings.py:
LOGGING = {
...
'loggers': {
'django.db.backends': {
'level': 'DEBUG',
},
},
}