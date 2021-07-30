Search icon
Hackernoon logoALL CAPS, New Teammates, and Canada's Murder Hotspots by@slogging

ALL CAPS, New Teammates, and Canada's Murder Hotspots

image
Slogging (Slack Blogging) Hacker Noon profile picture

@sloggingSlogging (Slack Blogging)

Your Slack? Insightful words by highly intelligent people. Your tech blog? Not so much. Write together. #SloggingBeta

This Slogging thread by Limarc, Amy, Hang, Linh, Ellen, richard-kubina, Katarina, Jeferson Borba, Marcos Fabian, Arthur and Daria occurred in hackernoon's official #general channel, and has been edited for readability.

LimarcApr 12, 2021, 5:14 PM

Welcome Ellen to the team! She'll be joining as of today as an Editorial Assistant helping us manage Digg, Den, and other communities we partner with.

She'll also be helping Hang with newsletter proofreading and editing.

She is a fellow Canadian Amy so now we're taking over 😎

Please introduce yourself briefly Ellen and welcome to the team!

💚 7
👏 5
4
💯 7
:fireball: 5
👋 4
😀 2
AmyApr 12, 2021, 5:14 PM

WELCOME WHERE ARE YOU BASED

HangApr 12, 2021, 5:15 PM

Hey welcome Ellen

LimarcApr 12, 2021, 5:15 PM

image

LimarcApr 12, 2021, 5:15 PM

^ for amy's all caps

AmyApr 12, 2021, 5:15 PM

ITS CALLED EXCITEMENT

1
AmyApr 12, 2021, 5:15 PM

READ A BOOK

😄 1
LimarcApr 12, 2021, 5:15 PM
😂 1
image
HangApr 12, 2021, 5:16 PM

Amy en route to scare everyone with her all caps lol

:yao_scared: 1
LinhApr 12, 2021, 5:16 PM

i got scared of all caps from literally anyone else EXCEPT AMY.

:rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 3
😂 1
LinhApr 12, 2021, 5:16 PM

And welcome Ellen! Happy to have you here ❤

1
EllenApr 12, 2021, 5:18 PM

Hello everyone! Thank you for the warm welcome! ❤ I’m Ellen, I’m located in TBay, Ontario, Canada. I'm not sure what else I should mention haha

💚 3
🍁 2
👍 2
AmyApr 12, 2021, 5:19 PM

Ohhh another Canadian murder hot spot 😂

😬 4
😂 2
richard-kubinaApr 12, 2021, 5:19 PM

🙌 1
richard-kubinaApr 12, 2021, 5:19 PM

close enough

LinhApr 12, 2021, 5:19 PM

how about adding a profile picture for starters so we know you’re not an alien? Ellen

EllenApr 12, 2021, 5:20 PM

Haha, sounds good! Will do that now!

LimarcApr 12, 2021, 5:20 PM

https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/we-ve-got-this-perfect-storm-manitoba-the-murder-capital-of-canada-stats-canada-reports-1.5169007 We win that Amy. You can't take that from Winnipeg

richard-kubinaApr 12, 2021, 5:21 PM

image

LimarcApr 12, 2021, 5:21 PM

Sorry for this strange welcome. :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: I blame amy

😂 5
:rolling_on_the_floor_laughing: 1
AmyApr 12, 2021, 5:21 PM

Yes Winnipeg will always be Canada’s murder capital but Thunder Bay also seems scary af LOL

AmyApr 12, 2021, 5:21 PM

HAHHA Ellen IM SORRY

EllenApr 12, 2021, 5:22 PM

No, this is great, I think I'll fit in haha

💚 5
KatarinaApr 12, 2021, 5:27 PM

Hello Ellen, and welcome ✨ ✨ ✨

1
Jeferson BorbaApr 12, 2021, 5:29 PM

Hello Ellen, welcome to the team \õ/

1
EllenApr 12, 2021, 5:44 PM

I'm just trying to catch up on all my reactions to the responses haha. Thanks for the tune Richard! Where is everyone located?

:awwyeah: 2
🎵 1
Marcos FabianApr 12, 2021, 5:50 PM

Hey Ellen, Glad to have you on the team. 😎

1
richard-kubinaApr 12, 2021, 5:52 PM

I'm in Oxford, Michigan, hour north of Detroit

👍 1
AmyApr 12, 2021, 5:55 PM

HELLO from the most beautiful. least murdery part of Canada - Vancouver ✨

🏞 1
👍 1
LinhApr 12, 2021, 6:08 PM

Edwards, Colorado for me and david ❤ i don’t love the cold (i’m from vietnam) BUT the summer here is the most beautiful you will see in any place in the world and im not biased at all!!!

👍 2
Marcos FabianApr 12, 2021, 6:13 PM

Sad to say I'm from NYC. The good thing about it is nothing, and I cannot wait to move somewhere else. :face_with_raised_eyebrow:

EllenApr 12, 2021, 7:06 PM

Oxford makes me think of books and intellect! Vancouver is beautiful, I’m dying to go. There are too many breathtaking spots there. I’ve seen photos and it’s absolutely on top of the list for me. I’ve heard really good things about Colorado, I’m pretty sure my Advertising prof was obsessed with an ad agency based there – maybe I’m wrong it was a while ago-- but it sounds like a really well-balanced and healthy place to live. Marcos, I’m surprised to hear you’re not pleased with NYC. It’s such a grand place haha. Everything is so massive. I thought I knew epic after becoming familiar with Toronto, but NYC so larger than life. At least that was my experience when I went there.

LimarcApr 12, 2021, 7:42 PM

Wait til you see Tokyo Ellen 😄

1
EllenApr 12, 2021, 8:32 PM

So next level. I want to go. The tech is probably surreal, especially on the backdrop of the historical elements. I also heard there are really unique vending machines there haha

HangApr 12, 2021, 8:33 PM

yes like so if you're lucky you will meet nice Japanese people who just buy you water at the airport because you have no ideas how the machines work LOL

EllenApr 12, 2021, 8:34 PM

hahaha good to know

richard-kubinaApr 12, 2021, 8:37 PM

Suntory Boss is the Boss of them all since 1992

2
👍 1
richard-kubinaApr 12, 2021, 8:39 PM

Limarc are suntory boss coffee vending machines all over Tokyo? I remember seeing a lot of those in Kumamoto and liked that phrase and the logo

LimarcApr 12, 2021, 8:40 PM

Pretty much every machine that has coffee yes. It's the most popular canned coffee brand

ArthurApr 13, 2021, 11:24 AM

I'm late. Huuuge welcome from Ukraine.

Do you have snoring dog? We need one for our next meeting

😄 1
1
EllenApr 13, 2021, 3:16 PM

Haha technically I do, but Snowball lives with my mom, so it’s pretty much her dog now. So for the meeting all I can offer is birds chirping. Thank you for the welcome! What city in Ukraine?

ArthurApr 13, 2021, 3:19 PM

^-- Daria

I'm located in Kharkiv right now(right corner of our local map)

👍 1
DariaApr 13, 2021, 3:37 PM

Welcome to the team Ellen and one more warm welcome from Ukraine! I’ve been living in Kyiv for the last 5 years, and planning to come back soon from Vienna (where i’m located currently) to Kyiv again 🙃

1
EllenApr 13, 2021, 3:44 PM

That's incredible, small world!

💯 1
😂 1
EllenJul 10, 2021, 1:15 AM

This is an absolutely legendary welcome thread. I love it. 10/10 I felt so happy haha, it was like jumping into a conversation with a bunch of my friends. Yet we were only doing introductions. It's perfect.

Slogging (Slack Blogging) Hacker Noon profile picture
by Slogging (Slack Blogging) @slogging. Your Slack? Insightful words by highly intelligent people. Your tech blog? Not so much. Write together. #SloggingBetaRead my stories

