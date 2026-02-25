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Alignment Is Not About Values. It’s About Error Detection

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byBen@humanaiconvention

Practicing lawyer playing with adversarial verification of some engineering ideas

February 25th, 2026
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    byBen@humanaiconvention

    Practicing lawyer playing with adversarial verification of some engineering ideas

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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Ben@humanaiconvention

Writer @HumanAI Convention

Practicing lawyer playing with adversarial verification of some engineering ideas

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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#model-safety-and-alignment#machine-learning#ai-alignment#epistemic-constraint#grounding-signal#recursive-systems#proxy-metrics

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