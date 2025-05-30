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AI-Powered Catalog Optimization: Yaswanth Jeganathan’s E-Commerce Breakthrough

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 30th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

product-management#generative-ai-in-retail#yaswanth-jeganathan#product-data-quality#ai-product-strategy#enterprise-ai-deployment#online-conversion-rates#catalog-enhancement-initiative#good-company

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