



Written by Jesse Clark, Senior Tech Lead at RootstockLabs





AI is changing the way we interact with technology, and in the world of blockchain, its impact is just beginning. The real challenge? Trust. AI agents operate autonomously, making decisions that can impact users, businesses, and entire economies. Without transparency, these decisions are difficult to verify, leading to a major trust gap.





Rootstock is the best place to build AI-driven blockchain applications. It brings together Bitcoin’s security and Ethereum’s smart contract flexibility, creating the ideal foundation for trustless AI systems. Here’s how Rootstock-powered AI agents can redefine the space:

1. Smart Contract Auditing, Fuzzing, and Bug Bounty Programs

AI agents can act as proactive security auditors, scanning smart contracts for vulnerabilities before they go live. They can automate fuzz testing and submit vulnerabilities to bug bounty programs, strengthening DeFi protocols on Rootstock. By detecting issues before attackers do, AI-powered security enhances the reliability of decentralized applications.

2. DAO Governance & Decision-Making

DAOs often struggle with low voter participation, leading to stalled decision-making. AI agents can step in as delegates, analyzing community discussions, summarizing key points, and voting based on predefined governance rules. This improves efficiency, ensuring DAOs make informed decisions while remaining decentralized.

3. Fraud Detection & Rug Pull Protection

AI agents can evaluate new token launches, analyzing smart contract structures, team credibility, and on-chain transaction patterns. This proactive approach helps protect Rootstock’s DeFi ecosystem by flagging potential scams before they cause harm.

Why Rootstock? The Best Place to Build AI on Bitcoin

Rootstock has been the leading hub for Bitcoin innovation since its launch in 2018. With a 100% uptime track record, Rootstock enables AI-driven blockchain applications with unparalleled security and flexibility. Here’s why it’s the best choice for AI agents:





Bitcoin’s Security : Rootstock’s merged mining secures the network with Bitcoin’s hashing power.

: secures the network with Bitcoin’s hashing power. The Most Secure Bridge to Bitcoin : The POWPeg bridge ensures safe transfers between Bitcoin and Rootstock, preventing malicious access.

: The bridge ensures safe transfers between Bitcoin and Rootstock, preventing malicious access. BitVMX & Trustless Bridging : RootstockLabs leads the development of BitVMX , an innovation that allows zero-knowledge proof verification on Bitcoin, paving the way for trustless interoperability.

: RootstockLabs leads the development of , an innovation that allows zero-knowledge proof verification on Bitcoin, paving the way for trustless interoperability. EVM Compatibility : Developers can deploy Solidity-based AI agents on Rootstock without learning a new programming language.

: Developers can deploy Solidity-based AI agents on Rootstock without learning a new programming language. Faster Transactions: With shorter block times compared to Bitcoin, Rootstock is optimized for real-time AI applications.





AI Needs Trust—Rootstock Provides It

AI agents must operate transparently. Rootstock enables on-chain documentation of AI decisions, creating an immutable record of inputs, outputs, and reasoning. This allows users to verify actions, ensuring AI remains accountable.





Furthermore, DAOs can guide AI development by voting on operational strategies, risk levels, and funding models. This ensures AI agents align with community interests while operating efficiently.

Explore Rootstock’s Capabilities

The question isn’t whether AI agents will play a role in the future of blockchain—it’s where they will thrive.





Rootstock offers the security of Bitcoin, the flexibility of Ethereum, and the innovation of trustless AI integration. Whether it’s securing smart contracts, governing DAOs, or preventing fraud, Rootstock is the best place to build AI agents.





