AI in Human Resources: 5 Trends in 2020 and Beyond

1,474 reads

@ robinsingh Robin Robin is a Technical Support Executive.

Many new and emerging technologies are adding value to human resources. This explains their high adoption rate. One of these technological marvels is artificial intelligence or AI.

Is there a place for AI in HR? Apparently, there is. More than 66% of CEOs in IBM’s survey report they believe cognitive computing has an important role in HR.

It’s definitely worth exploring the AI trends in HR in 2020 and beyond.

Before you decide whether to adopt AI solutions in HR, take a look at how an AI-based LMS system, HR training software, AI-powered decision-making, and automation of tasks can transform HR.

HR Task Automation

Only people in the HR industry know how diverse their day-to-day activities are. Identifying training opportunities and looking for and procuring new talents are just a few of them.

HR departments also have to deal with low value-added tasks.

These tasks are boring and repetitive. And, yet, they are critical and have to be done. Due to their repetitive nature, human error is quite a common occurrence.

For instance, HR teams have to make a new employee onboarding strategy and map out all the steps in the process.

It's just one of the tasks that AI can take over and completely automate. HR teams will no longer have to waste time on those tasks.

As a result, it leaves HR personnel with enough time and energy to focus on more strategic and important activities.

Tracking employee performance and growth is also one of the time-consuming, repetitive tasks HRs have to do. Still, it's a crucial task.

According to the HBR report , if people believe promotions are managed effectively, they will put in extra effort and plan on staying with a company.

That's another area where the active deployment of AI is trending at the moment.

AI-Powered Chatbots As New Recruiters

Chatbots are the newest member of the AI-powered technology solutions.

Thanks to AI, machine learning, and natural language processing, they are capable of participating in meaningful conversations. So far, they’ve disrupted several industries.

According to Oracle’s “ AI at Workplace ”, even though 93% of people would take direction from a robot, only 6% of HR leaders have deployed AI-based solutions. So, what role do they play in the HR processes?

Chatbots can offer personalized experiences to new job applicants. Job applicants can engage them to discover job requirements, offered benefits, and opportunities for development and promotion.

AI-powered chatbots can also offer assistance during the recruitment process.

They can answer candidates’ questions in real-time, schedule interviews, and provide feedback as soon as human HR agents review the job application.

Smart LMS System As New HR Training Software Solution

HR training software solutions have come a long way from being just the systems that offer access to learning materials to ones that provide a complete LMS training suite.

Thanks to AI and machine learning, HR departments no longer have to manually assess candidates, identify gaps in the workforce’s knowledge and skillset, and discover new learning opportunities.

AI has introduced new features to HR training software.

For instance, it can now use all the data on trainees to predict outcomes and create personalized learning paths for every individual in the organization.

Cloud-based HR training software such as ProProfs LMS can help customize learning materials to improve their engagement level and ensure better knowledge retention. It comes with a built-in quiz tool.

Not to mention gamification and virtualization, which further extend the engagement potential of courses and other learning materials.

Finally, the AI-enabled LMS system can track and report performance in real-time. HRs can use these reports to increase the efficiency of training programs.

AI Facilitates Data-Driven Decisions

Decision-making is a regular part of the HR workload. Do we approve the request for vacation days? What is the most valuable training opportunity for my teams? Company’s recruitment goal falls short, what do I do?

These are just some of the questions HRs have to tackle every day. The right decision should not be based merely on previous experiences or intuition.

HRs need relevant data to come to a decision that will benefit the organization in the long term. AI-powered engines are built to gather, analyze, and compile data into insightful and actionable reports.

Thanks to AI, HRs can now have access to valuable reports that present data in a meaningful way.

Some need to discover already booked vacation days, or identify training opportunities that have the potential to yield the best results. Others use the data to develop perfect candidate profiles.

Whatever the case, AI is there to help them.

AI-Powered HR Helpdesk

HR helpdesk plays a vital role in an organization. Its purpose is to improve the employee experience by giving them instant access to important information.

Increasing volume and variety of queries can significantly reduce the service quality of the HR helpdesk, if not render it completely useless.

AI deployed behind the HR helpdesk is among the newest trends in 2020. The quality of the services HR helpdesk provides depends on the quality of the data.

Thanks to its learning capabilities, AI can quickly go through a company’s data and employee queries to identify the discrepancies and missing information.

HRs can use these reports to make the data complete and enable AI to continue its work at the helpdesk. From that point on, AI can use the information to deliver high-quality answers and guidance whenever it’s necessary.

Wrap Up

If you are working in the HR sector, you should be on the lookout for AI adoption trends in your industry.

As you can see, AI-based solutions that are very popular in 2020 include automation, HR training software, chatbots as new recruiters, intelligent HR helpdesks, and AI-driven decisions.

Leverage this fascinating technology and become a part of the latest HR trend.

Share this story @ robinsingh Robin Read my stories Robin is a Technical Support Executive.

Tags