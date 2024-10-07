AI Fundamentals: A Practical Guide for All Professionals

This article is an easy way for technical and nontechnical professionals to understand the practical fundamentals of AI. The aim is to keep the discussion simple and relatively high-level for everyone without industry jargon. Understanding AI: Misconceptions vs. Realities What is an AI Model? At its core, an AI model is simply a file stored on a computer. These models can vary in size and complexity: Some are small enough to run on laptops or mobile phones\nOthers, like GPT, require large data centers and powerful GPUs Fundamentally, AI models take an input and generate an output. That's their primary function. Common Misconceptions Generative AI will fully replace humans:\n\nReality:\n\nAI augments human capabilities rather than entirely replacing them.\nEffective solutions combine human insight and support with AI efficiency.\n\n\n\n\nOnly experts and technical people can work with AI\n\nReality:\n\nUnderstanding a few key concepts and limitations is sufficient for working with AI.\nWith the rise of user-friendly AI platforms, professionals from various fields can use AI without deep technical expertise.\n\n\n\n\nAI is very complex\n\nReality:\n\nAI basics are based on 4 basic fundamentals, making it seem more straightforward than it looks.\nMany available tools make AI accessible to a wide range of users Realities of Working with AI We can build an AI feature in 100 different ways\n\n\nThere are numerous ways to create an AI feature, similar to coding.\n\n\nDifferent model types can be mixed and matched to achieve the same result.\n\n\nThere's no single "right way" to implement an AI feature.\n\n\n\nWe should leverage existing models for proof of concepts (POCs)\n\n\nUse GPT/LLMs and off-the-shelf models for quick deployment in POCs.\n\n\nCustom LLMs can be time-consuming and resource-intensive but are best reserved for post-product market fit.\n\n\nBuilding custom models for unproven concepts is high risk, with usually low ROI.\n\n\n\nOnly optimize something when we see it work and deliver value.\n\nTest solutions with minimal resources to increase execution speed and iteration.\nThis low-resource approach allows for testing multiple ideas with less risk. Choosing the Right AI Model When selecting an AI model, consider the following questions: What model are we using?\nWhat are the limitations of the model?\nWhat training data are we using?\nHow big is the model?\nHow fast is the model?\nWhat are the work and image size maximums for the models? Common AI-Related Comments and Important Follow-up Questions: "Let's use Hugging Face!"\n\n\nWhat specific task are we addressing?\n\n\nWhich Hugging Face model are we considering?\n\n\nHave we compared different models?\n\n\n\n"The AI model works!"\n\n\nWhat's the accuracy rate for this model?\n\n\nWhat are the operational costs?\n\n\n\n"I need AI!"\n\n\nWhat problem are you trying to solve?\n\n\nDoes solving the problem increase ROI?\n\n\nIs an AI model truly necessary for this task?\n\n\n\n"I want to build/fine-tune a model!"\n\nHave you explored existing models on Hugging Face?\nHave you considered using GPT or other pre-trained models? Transformers Transformers transform one form of data into another. For example: Text to speech\nText to audio\nSpeech to text\nText to video\nText to text Popular transformers include GPT, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, DALL-e, GPT4, Lamma, Alpaca, and Claude. Transformers are versatile. Initially designed for text-related tasks, they have proven effective for many data types, including images, video, and biological sequences. The critical innovation of transformers is their "attention" mechanism. This allows them to understand the context and relationships between different parts of the input data. Are Transformers Smart? Despite their impressive outputs, transformers are not inherently smart in terms of how humans understand intelligence. Instead of possessing true comprehension or reasoning abilities, they function by memorizing vast amounts of information and using that data to generate plausible guesses. This highlights a fundamental aspect of current AI technology: what appears as "intelligence" is sophisticated pattern recognition and statistical prediction based on enormous datasets rather than genuine understanding or thought. What are the Different Types of Transformers? Text to Image Diagram -> input text -> output image\n\n\nUse cases\n\nChatGPT and Claude are transformers\nIterate on architectural designs by modifying text prompts\nGenerate custom illustrations for children's books or graphic novels Audio to Text Diagram -> input audio -> output text\n\n\nUse cases\n\nTranscribing calls\nProvide real-time captioning for live events (for accessibility purposes)\nTranscribing patient information in a clinic Text to Text Diagram -> input text -> output text\nUse cases\n\n\nGenerate source code\n\n\nGenerate concise product descriptions from detailed specifications\n\n\nGenerate financial reports from raw data Text to Video Diagram -> input text -> output video\nUse cases\n\n\nGenerate news video summaries from text articles\n\n\nConvert product manuals into instructional videos\n\n\nCreate animated explainer videos for complex topics Text to Audio Diagram -> input text -> output audio\nUse cases\n\nCreate personalized children's stories with custom voiceovers\nTransform written articles or scripts into podcast episodes\nCreate voiced alerts and notifications for various applications Challenges Despite their capabilities, transformers face significant challenges that are the focus of ongoing research and development. One major concern is addressing biases learned from training data, which can lead to unfair or discriminatory outputs. Researchers are also prioritizing the safety of these AI systems and working to improve their efficiency, as their computational demands can be substantial. Where Can I Find Transformer Models? Transformers and other AI models can readily be found on popular machine learning and software development platforms. Hugging Face is a primary hub for accessing and sharing transformer models, offering a vast library of pre-trained models and tools. The widely-used code repository platform GitHub is another valuable resource where developers frequently share transformer implementations and related projects. Classification Classification is the process of categorizing things based on their characteristics. When is Classification Useful? Classification approaches are valuable for business problems with large amounts of historical data, including labels, that specify if something is in one group or another. What are the Different Types of Classification? Binary Classification Binary classification sorts data into one of two distinct categories, such as yes/no or true/false. It's fundamental in machine learning, useful for spam detection and medical diagnoses, and forms the basis for more complex classification methods. Outcome options such as:\n\n\nyes/no,\n\n\ngood/bad,\n\n\ntrue/false,\n\n\n1/0\n\n\n\n\nUse cases:\n\nBased on the given health conditions of a person, we have to determine whether a person has a particular disease.\nFiguring out if an exam question has been answered correctly.\nDetermining whether a crop is ready for harvest based on visual characteristics Multi-Class Classification Multi-class classification extends the binary concept to situations where data can belong to one of several categories. It's crucial for problems like image recognition and sentiment analysis, where multiple outcome options are possible. Outputs options such as:\n\n\n[neutral, happy, sad, confused]\n\n\n[blue, red, green, yellow, pink]\n\n\n[sports, business, legal, tech]\n\n\n\n\nUse cases:\n\n\nAnalyzing customer sentiment in AI-powered customer service\n\n\nEvaluating machinery parts' conditions\n\n\nCategorizing news articles into topics like politics, sports, entertainment, or technology. Multi-Label Classification Multi-label classification assigns multiple categories or labels to a single data point simultaneously. This approach is valuable for scenarios with overlapping characteristics, such as categorizing movies by genre or tagging social media posts. Use cases:\n\n\nDescribing locations (e.g., San Diego → [beach, ocean, city, California])\n\n\nTagging online retail products\n\n\nCategorizing machinery components Imbalanced Classification Imbalanced classification deals with datasets where one class is significantly underrepresented compared to the other. It's critical in scenarios like fraud detection or rare disease diagnosis, requiring special techniques to ensure the minority class isn't overlooked. Use case:\n\nDiagnosing rare diseases\nDetecting mechanical issues in railway systems\nManufacturing quality control\nEarthquake prediction\nFraud detection in credit card transactions Classification in AI offers powerful tools for categorizing data, with applications ranging from simple binary decisions to complex multi-label assignments. Its versatility is evident in healthcare, customer service, and manufacturing. As AI evolves, classification techniques will be increasingly crucial in solving complex business problems and enhancing decision-making processes. Extraction Extraction in AI is a data processing technique that involves identifying and isolating specific pieces of information from larger, often unstructured datasets. This technique can be applied to various data types, including text, images, and audio. The goal is to find relevant details or patterns that are useful for analysis or further processing. What are the Different Types of Extraction? Named Entity Recognition (Text)\n\n\nName Entity Recognition (NER) is a Natural Language Processing technique that identifies and extracts specific information from text. It enables machines to understand and categorize essential elements within unstructured text data.\n\n\nUse cases:\n\n\nEmail analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp\n\n\nBusiness listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow\n\n\nCustomer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions\n\n\nHealthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports\n\n\nSearch engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts\n\n\nHuman Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nImage Segmentation\n\n\nImage Segmentation (also used in video segmentation) is a computer vision technique that divides an image into multiple segments or regions, each corresponding to a distinct object or part of the image. This process involves analyzing the image's pixels and grouping them based on shared characteristics such as color, texture, or intensity. The resulting segments are then labeled, allowing for the identification and isolation of specific objects or areas within the image.\n\n\nUse cases:\n\n\nAutonomous driving\n\n\nAnalysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs\n\n\nBackground removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Similarity Similarity models in AI quantify how alike different pieces of data are. This allows systems to find related items, match queries to relevant answers, and group similar data. Similarity models are crucial for applications like search engines, recommendation systems, and data clustering, enabling AI to recognize patterns and relationships across large datasets efficiently. Note: There are differences between embedding (such as BERT) and vector (such as all-MiniLM-L6-v2) models. Both, while different, may be used for similarity-related use cases. This article will use the terms vectorization, embeddings, and similarity synonymously to simplify understanding. What can be vectorized? Vectorization in AI can be applied to various data types, including images, audio, and text. This process converts these diverse data types into numerical vector representations, allowing AI models to process and analyze them mathematically. By transforming complex, unstructured data into vectors, AI systems can more easily compare, classify, and manipulate this information for tasks such as image recognition, speech processing, and natural language understanding. Use cases Finding similar-looking products when online shopping\nSuggesting music you might like based on your playlist\nGrouping similar news articles together\nIdentifying faces in your photo collection\nDetecting spam emails by comparing them to known spam\nRecommending movies based on ones you've enjoyed\nTranslating languages by finding similar phrases\nUnderstanding the mood of customer reviews (positive or negative)\nAnswering questions by finding similar information in a database\nImproving search results by understanding what you're looking for\nConverting your speech into text for voice assistants\nDetecting unusual sounds in machinery that might indicate a problem Semantic Search Semantic search is an advanced information retrieval technique focusing on understanding a query's intent, contextual meaning, and relationships between concepts rather than just matching keywords. This approach enables more accurate and relevant search results, even when the exact search terms aren't in the target content. Semantic search is often used for RAG-based systems. These systems find the top-N number of documents and summarize them to provide a suitable answer. This is how most generative search results are generated today. Key Takeaway AI is a powerful tool that, when used correctly, can solve complex problems efficiently. This article provides a straightforward overview of AI fundamentals for both technical and non-technical professionals, aiming to demystify the subject without relying on industry jargon. It breaks down common misconceptions about AI, emphasizing that while AI is powerful, it augments rather than replaces human capabilities, and its basics can be understood by anyone willing to learn a few key concepts. Conclusion This guide explains AI basics for both technical and non-technical professionals. Here are the key points: AI Essence:\n\nAI models are computer files processing inputs to produce outputs.\n\n\nKey Misconceptions:\n\nAI enhances rather than replaces human work.\nAI usage doesn't require advanced technical skills.\nAI is complex\n\n\nPractical Implementation:\n\nUse existing models for initial testing.\nStart simple and refine as needed.\nOnly optimize something when we see it work and deliver value.\n\n\nModel Selection:\n\nConsider the size, speed, and specific task requirements.\n\n\nTransformers are versatile AI models that can transform one form of data into another, such as text-to-speech, text-to-image, speech-to-text, text-to-text, and text-to-video.\nClassification is the process of categorizing data based on characteristics and is useful for business problems with large amounts of historical data and labels.\nExtraction in AI involves identifying and isolating specific information from larger, unstructured datasets using techniques like Named Entity Recognition and Image Segmentation.\nSimilarity models in AI quantify how alike different pieces of data are, enabling systems to find related items, match queries to relevant answers, and group similar data efficiently.\nUnderstanding these AI fundamentals empowers professionals from various fields to work with AI without deep technical expertise, leveraging user-friendly platforms and tools to augment their capabilities and drive innovation. AI is a versatile tool accessible to professionals across various fields. This article is an easy way for technical and nontechnical professionals to understand the practical fundamentals of AI. The aim is to keep the discussion simple and relatively high-level for everyone without industry jargon. Understanding AI: Misconceptions vs. Realities Understanding AI: Misconceptions vs. Realities Understanding AI: Misconceptions vs. Realities What is an AI Model? What is an AI Model? At its core, an AI model is simply a file stored on a computer. These models can vary in size and complexity: Some are small enough to run on laptops or mobile phones Others, like GPT, require large data centers and powerful GPUs Some are small enough to run on laptops or mobile phones Others, like GPT, require large data centers and powerful GPUs Fundamentally, AI models take an input and generate an output. That's their primary function. Common Misconceptions Common Misconceptions Generative AI will fully replace humans:\n\nReality:\n\nAI augments human capabilities rather than entirely replacing them.\nEffective solutions combine human insight and support with AI efficiency. Only experts and technical people can work with AI\n\nReality:\n\nUnderstanding a few key concepts and limitations is sufficient for working with AI.\nWith the rise of user-friendly AI platforms, professionals from various fields can use AI without deep technical expertise. AI is very complex\n\nReality:\n\nAI basics are based on 4 basic fundamentals, making it seem more straightforward than it looks.\nMany available tools make AI accessible to a wide range of users Generative AI will fully replace humans: Reality:\n\nAI augments human capabilities rather than entirely replacing them.\nEffective solutions combine human insight and support with AI efficiency. Reality:\n\nAI augments human capabilities rather than entirely replacing them.\nEffective solutions combine human insight and support with AI efficiency. Reality : AI augments human capabilities rather than entirely replacing them.\nEffective solutions combine human insight and support with AI efficiency. Reality AI augments human capabilities rather than entirely replacing them. Effective solutions combine human insight and support with AI efficiency. AI augments human capabilities rather than entirely replacing them. Effective solutions combine human insight and support with AI efficiency. Only experts and technical people can work with AI Reality:\n\nUnderstanding a few key concepts and limitations is sufficient for working with AI.\nWith the rise of user-friendly AI platforms, professionals from various fields can use AI without deep technical expertise. Reality:\n\nUnderstanding a few key concepts and limitations is sufficient for working with AI.\nWith the rise of user-friendly AI platforms, professionals from various fields can use AI without deep technical expertise. Reality : Understanding a few key concepts and limitations is sufficient for working with AI.\nWith the rise of user-friendly AI platforms, professionals from various fields can use AI without deep technical expertise. Reality Understanding a few key concepts and limitations is sufficient for working with AI. With the rise of user-friendly AI platforms, professionals from various fields can use AI without deep technical expertise. Understanding a few key concepts and limitations is sufficient for working with AI. With the rise of user-friendly AI platforms, professionals from various fields can use AI without deep technical expertise. AI is very complex Reality:\n\nAI basics are based on 4 basic fundamentals, making it seem more straightforward than it looks.\nMany available tools make AI accessible to a wide range of users Reality:\n\nAI basics are based on 4 basic fundamentals, making it seem more straightforward than it looks.\nMany available tools make AI accessible to a wide range of users Reality : AI basics are based on 4 basic fundamentals, making it seem more straightforward than it looks.\nMany available tools make AI accessible to a wide range of users Reality AI basics are based on 4 basic fundamentals, making it seem more straightforward than it looks. Many available tools make AI accessible to a wide range of users AI basics are based on 4 basic fundamentals, making it seem more straightforward than it looks. Many available tools make AI accessible to a wide range of users Realities of Working with AI Realities of Working with AI We can build an AI feature in 100 different ways\n\n\nThere are numerous ways to create an AI feature, similar to coding.\n\n\nDifferent model types can be mixed and matched to achieve the same result.\n\n\nThere's no single "right way" to implement an AI feature. We should leverage existing models for proof of concepts (POCs)\n\n\nUse GPT/LLMs and off-the-shelf models for quick deployment in POCs.\n\n\nCustom LLMs can be time-consuming and resource-intensive but are best reserved for post-product market fit.\n\n\nBuilding custom models for unproven concepts is high risk, with usually low ROI. Only optimize something when we see it work and deliver value.\n\nTest solutions with minimal resources to increase execution speed and iteration.\nThis low-resource approach allows for testing multiple ideas with less risk. We can build an AI feature in 100 different ways There are numerous ways to create an AI feature, similar to coding.\n\n\nDifferent model types can be mixed and matched to achieve the same result.\n\n\nThere's no single "right way" to implement an AI feature. There are numerous ways to create an AI feature, similar to coding. Different model types can be mixed and matched to achieve the same result. There's no single "right way" to implement an AI feature. There are numerous ways to create an AI feature, similar to coding. There are numerous ways to create an AI feature, similar to coding. Different model types can be mixed and matched to achieve the same result. Different model types can be mixed and matched to achieve the same result. There's no single "right way" to implement an AI feature. There's no single "right way" to implement an AI feature. We should leverage existing models for proof of concepts (POCs) Use GPT/LLMs and off-the-shelf models for quick deployment in POCs.\n\n\nCustom LLMs can be time-consuming and resource-intensive but are best reserved for post-product market fit.\n\n\nBuilding custom models for unproven concepts is high risk, with usually low ROI. Use GPT/LLMs and off-the-shelf models for quick deployment in POCs. Custom LLMs can be time-consuming and resource-intensive but are best reserved for post-product market fit. Building custom models for unproven concepts is high risk, with usually low ROI. Use GPT/LLMs and off-the-shelf models for quick deployment in POCs. Use GPT/LLMs and off-the-shelf models for quick deployment in POCs. Custom LLMs can be time-consuming and resource-intensive but are best reserved for post-product market fit. Custom LLMs can be time-consuming and resource-intensive but are best reserved for post-product market fit. Building custom models for unproven concepts is high risk, with usually low ROI. Building custom models for unproven concepts is high risk, with usually low ROI. Only optimize something when we see it work and deliver value. Test solutions with minimal resources to increase execution speed and iteration.\nThis low-resource approach allows for testing multiple ideas with less risk. Test solutions with minimal resources to increase execution speed and iteration. This low-resource approach allows for testing multiple ideas with less risk. Test solutions with minimal resources to increase execution speed and iteration. This low-resource approach allows for testing multiple ideas with less risk. Choosing the Right AI Model Choosing the Right AI Model Choosing the Right AI Model When selecting an AI model, consider the following questions: What model are we using? What are the limitations of the model? What training data are we using? How big is the model? How fast is the model? What are the work and image size maximums for the models? What model are we using? What are the limitations of the model? What training data are we using? How big is the model? How fast is the model? What are the work and image size maximums for the models? Common AI-Related Comments and Important Follow-up Questions: Common AI-Related Comments and Important Follow-up Questions: "Let's use Hugging Face!"\n\n\nWhat specific task are we addressing?\n\n\nWhich Hugging Face model are we considering?\n\n\nHave we compared different models? "The AI model works!"\n\n\nWhat's the accuracy rate for this model?\n\n\nWhat are the operational costs? "I need AI!"\n\n\nWhat problem are you trying to solve?\n\n\nDoes solving the problem increase ROI?\n\n\nIs an AI model truly necessary for this task? "I want to build/fine-tune a model!"\n\nHave you explored existing models on Hugging Face?\nHave you considered using GPT or other pre-trained models? "Let's use Hugging Face!" What specific task are we addressing?\n\n\nWhich Hugging Face model are we considering?\n\n\nHave we compared different models? What specific task are we addressing? Which Hugging Face model are we considering? Have we compared different models? What specific task are we addressing? What specific task are we addressing? Which Hugging Face model are we considering? Which Hugging Face model are we considering? Have we compared different models? Have we compared different models? "The AI model works!" What's the accuracy rate for this model?\n\n\nWhat are the operational costs? What's the accuracy rate for this model? What are the operational costs? What's the accuracy rate for this model? What's the accuracy rate for this model? What are the operational costs? What are the operational costs? "I need AI!" What problem are you trying to solve?\n\n\nDoes solving the problem increase ROI?\n\n\nIs an AI model truly necessary for this task? What problem are you trying to solve? Does solving the problem increase ROI? Is an AI model truly necessary for this task? What problem are you trying to solve? What problem are you trying to solve? Does solving the problem increase ROI? Does solving the problem increase ROI? Is an AI model truly necessary for this task? Is an AI model truly necessary for this task? "I want to build/fine-tune a model!" Have you explored existing models on Hugging Face?\nHave you considered using GPT or other pre-trained models? Have you explored existing models on Hugging Face? Have you considered using GPT or other pre-trained models? Have you explored existing models on Hugging Face? Have you considered using GPT or other pre-trained models? Transformers Transformers Transformers transform one form of data into another. For example: Text to speech Text to audio Speech to text Text to video Text to text Text to speech Text to audio Speech to text Text to video Text to text Popular transformers include GPT, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, DALL-e, GPT4, Lamma, Alpaca, and Claude. Transformers are versatile. Initially designed for text-related tasks, they have proven effective for many data types, including images, video, and biological sequences. The critical innovation of transformers is their "attention" mechanism. This allows them to understand the context and relationships between different parts of the input data. Are Transformers Smart? Despite their impressive outputs, transformers are not inherently smart in terms of how humans understand intelligence. Instead of possessing true comprehension or reasoning abilities, they function by memorizing vast amounts of information and using that data to generate plausible guesses. This highlights a fundamental aspect of current AI technology: what appears as "intelligence" is sophisticated pattern recognition and statistical prediction based on enormous datasets rather than genuine understanding or thought. What are the Different Types of Transformers? Text to Image Text to Image Diagram -> input text -> output image Use cases\n\nChatGPT and Claude are transformers\nIterate on architectural designs by modifying text prompts\nGenerate custom illustrations for children's books or graphic novels Diagram -> input text -> output image Diagram -> input text -> output image Use cases ChatGPT and Claude are transformers\nIterate on architectural designs by modifying text prompts\nGenerate custom illustrations for children's books or graphic novels Use cases ChatGPT and Claude are transformers Iterate on architectural designs by modifying text prompts Generate custom illustrations for children's books or graphic novels ChatGPT and Claude are transformers Iterate on architectural designs by modifying text prompts Generate custom illustrations for children's books or graphic novels Audio to Text Audio to Text Diagram -> input audio -> output text Use cases\n\nTranscribing calls\nProvide real-time captioning for live events (for accessibility purposes)\nTranscribing patient information in a clinic Diagram -> input audio -> output text Diagram -> input audio -> output text Use cases Transcribing calls\nProvide real-time captioning for live events (for accessibility purposes)\nTranscribing patient information in a clinic Use cases Transcribing calls Provide real-time captioning for live events (for accessibility purposes) Transcribing patient information in a clinic Transcribing calls Provide real-time captioning for live events (for accessibility purposes) Transcribing patient information in a clinic Text to Text Text to Text Diagram -> input text -> output text Use cases\n\n\nGenerate source code\n\n\nGenerate concise product descriptions from detailed specifications\n\n\nGenerate financial reports from raw data Diagram -> input text -> output text Use cases Generate source code\n\n\nGenerate concise product descriptions from detailed specifications\n\n\nGenerate financial reports from raw data Generate source code Generate concise product descriptions from detailed specifications Generate financial reports from raw data Generate source code Generate source code Generate concise product descriptions from detailed specifications Generate concise product descriptions from detailed specifications Generate financial reports from raw data Generate financial reports from raw data Text to Video Text to Video Diagram -> input text -> output video Use cases\n\n\nGenerate news video summaries from text articles\n\n\nConvert product manuals into instructional videos\n\n\nCreate animated explainer videos for complex topics Diagram -> input text -> output video Use cases Generate news video summaries from text articles\n\n\nConvert product manuals into instructional videos\n\n\nCreate animated explainer videos for complex topics Generate news video summaries from text articles Convert product manuals into instructional videos Create animated explainer videos for complex topics Generate news video summaries from text articles Generate news video summaries from text articles Convert product manuals into instructional videos Convert product manuals into instructional videos Create animated explainer videos for complex topics Create animated explainer videos for complex topics Text to Audio Text to Audio Diagram -> input text -> output audio Use cases\n\nCreate personalized children's stories with custom voiceovers\nTransform written articles or scripts into podcast episodes\nCreate voiced alerts and notifications for various applications Diagram -> input text -> output audio Use cases Create personalized children's stories with custom voiceovers\nTransform written articles or scripts into podcast episodes\nCreate voiced alerts and notifications for various applications Create personalized children's stories with custom voiceovers Transform written articles or scripts into podcast episodes Create voiced alerts and notifications for various applications Create personalized children's stories with custom voiceovers Transform written articles or scripts into podcast episodes Create voiced alerts and notifications for various applications Challenges Despite their capabilities, transformers face significant challenges that are the focus of ongoing research and development. One major concern is addressing biases learned from training data, which can lead to unfair or discriminatory outputs. Researchers are also prioritizing the safety of these AI systems and working to improve their efficiency, as their computational demands can be substantial. Where Can I Find Transformer Models? Transformers and other AI models can readily be found on popular machine learning and software development platforms. Hugging Face is a primary hub for accessing and sharing transformer models, offering a vast library of pre-trained models and tools. The widely-used code repository platform GitHub is another valuable resource where developers frequently share transformer implementations and related projects. Classification Classification Classification is the process of categorizing things based on their characteristics. When is Classification Useful? Classification approaches are valuable for business problems with large amounts of historical data, including labels, that specify if something is in one group or another. What are the Different Types of Classification? Binary Classification Binary Classification Binary classification sorts data into one of two distinct categories, such as yes/no or true/false. It's fundamental in machine learning, useful for spam detection and medical diagnoses, and forms the basis for more complex classification methods. Outcome options such as:\n\n\nyes/no,\n\n\ngood/bad,\n\n\ntrue/false,\n\n\n1/0 Use cases:\n\nBased on the given health conditions of a person, we have to determine whether a person has a particular disease.\nFiguring out if an exam question has been answered correctly.\nDetermining whether a crop is ready for harvest based on visual characteristics Outcome options such as: yes/no,\n\n\ngood/bad,\n\n\ntrue/false,\n\n\n1/0 Outcome options such as: yes/no, good/bad, true/false, 1/0 yes/no, yes/no, good/bad, good/bad, true/false, true/false, 1/0 1/0 Use cases: Based on the given health conditions of a person, we have to determine whether a person has a particular disease.\nFiguring out if an exam question has been answered correctly.\nDetermining whether a crop is ready for harvest based on visual characteristics Use cases: Based on the given health conditions of a person, we have to determine whether a person has a particular disease. Figuring out if an exam question has been answered correctly. Determining whether a crop is ready for harvest based on visual characteristics Based on the given health conditions of a person, we have to determine whether a person has a particular disease. Figuring out if an exam question has been answered correctly. Determining whether a crop is ready for harvest based on visual characteristics Multi-Class Classification Multi-Class Classification Multi-class classification extends the binary concept to situations where data can belong to one of several categories. It's crucial for problems like image recognition and sentiment analysis, where multiple outcome options are possible. Outputs options such as:\n\n\n[neutral, happy, sad, confused]\n\n\n[blue, red, green, yellow, pink]\n\n\n[sports, business, legal, tech] Use cases:\n\n\nAnalyzing customer sentiment in AI-powered customer service\n\n\nEvaluating machinery parts' conditions\n\n\nCategorizing news articles into topics like politics, sports, entertainment, or technology. Outputs options such as: [neutral, happy, sad, confused]\n\n\n[blue, red, green, yellow, pink]\n\n\n[sports, business, legal, tech] Outputs options such as: [neutral, happy, sad, confused] [blue, red, green, yellow, pink] [sports, business, legal, tech] [neutral, happy, sad, confused] [neutral, happy, sad, confused] [blue, red, green, yellow, pink] [blue, red, green, yellow, pink] [sports, business, legal, tech] [sports, business, legal, tech] Use cases: Analyzing customer sentiment in AI-powered customer service\n\n\nEvaluating machinery parts' conditions\n\n\nCategorizing news articles into topics like politics, sports, entertainment, or technology. Use cases: Analyzing customer sentiment in AI-powered customer service Evaluating machinery parts' conditions Categorizing news articles into topics like politics, sports, entertainment, or technology. Analyzing customer sentiment in AI-powered customer service Analyzing customer sentiment in AI-powered customer service Evaluating machinery parts' conditions Evaluating machinery parts' conditions Categorizing news articles into topics like politics, sports, entertainment, or technology. Categorizing news articles into topics like politics, sports, entertainment, or technology. Multi-Label Classification Multi-Label Classification Multi-label classification assigns multiple categories or labels to a single data point simultaneously. This approach is valuable for scenarios with overlapping characteristics, such as categorizing movies by genre or tagging social media posts. Use cases:\n\n\nDescribing locations (e.g., San Diego → [beach, ocean, city, California])\n\n\nTagging online retail products\n\n\nCategorizing machinery components Use cases: Describing locations (e.g., San Diego → [beach, ocean, city, California])\n\n\nTagging online retail products\n\n\nCategorizing machinery components Use cases: Describing locations (e.g., San Diego → [beach, ocean, city, California]) Tagging online retail products Categorizing machinery components Describing locations (e.g., San Diego → [beach, ocean, city, California]) Describing locations (e.g., San Diego → [beach, ocean, city, California]) Tagging online retail products Tagging online retail products Categorizing machinery components Categorizing machinery components Imbalanced Classification Imbalanced Classification Imbalanced classification deals with datasets where one class is significantly underrepresented compared to the other. It's critical in scenarios like fraud detection or rare disease diagnosis, requiring special techniques to ensure the minority class isn't overlooked. Use case:\n\nDiagnosing rare diseases\nDetecting mechanical issues in railway systems\nManufacturing quality control\nEarthquake prediction\nFraud detection in credit card transactions Use case: Diagnosing rare diseases\nDetecting mechanical issues in railway systems\nManufacturing quality control\nEarthquake prediction\nFraud detection in credit card transactions Use case: Diagnosing rare diseases Detecting mechanical issues in railway systems Manufacturing quality control Earthquake prediction Fraud detection in credit card transactions Diagnosing rare diseases Detecting mechanical issues in railway systems Manufacturing quality control Earthquake prediction Fraud detection in credit card transactions Classification in AI offers powerful tools for categorizing data, with applications ranging from simple binary decisions to complex multi-label assignments. Its versatility is evident in healthcare, customer service, and manufacturing. As AI evolves, classification techniques will be increasingly crucial in solving complex business problems and enhancing decision-making processes. Extraction Extraction Extraction in AI is a data processing technique that involves identifying and isolating specific pieces of information from larger, often unstructured datasets. This technique can be applied to various data types, including text, images, and audio. The goal is to find relevant details or patterns that are useful for analysis or further processing. What are the Different Types of Extraction? Named Entity Recognition (Text)\n\n\nName Entity Recognition (NER) is a Natural Language Processing technique that identifies and extracts specific information from text. It enables machines to understand and categorize essential elements within unstructured text data.\n\n\nUse cases:\n\n\nEmail analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp\n\n\nBusiness listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow\n\n\nCustomer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions\n\n\nHealthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports\n\n\nSearch engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts\n\n\nHuman Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs Image Segmentation\n\n\nImage Segmentation (also used in video segmentation) is a computer vision technique that divides an image into multiple segments or regions, each corresponding to a distinct object or part of the image. This process involves analyzing the image's pixels and grouping them based on shared characteristics such as color, texture, or intensity. The resulting segments are then labeled, allowing for the identification and isolation of specific objects or areas within the image.\n\n\nUse cases:\n\n\nAutonomous driving\n\n\nAnalysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs\n\n\nBackground removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Named Entity Recognition (Text) Name Entity Recognition (NER) is a Natural Language Processing technique that identifies and extracts specific information from text. It enables machines to understand and categorize essential elements within unstructured text data.\n\n\nUse cases:\n\n\nEmail analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp\n\n\nBusiness listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow\n\n\nCustomer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions\n\n\nHealthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports\n\n\nSearch engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts\n\n\nHuman Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs Named Entity Recognition (Text) Named Entity Recognition (Text) Name Entity Recognition (NER) is a Natural Language Processing technique that identifies and extracts specific information from text. It enables machines to understand and categorize essential elements within unstructured text data.\n\n\nUse cases:\n\n\nEmail analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp\n\n\nBusiness listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow\n\n\nCustomer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions\n\n\nHealthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports\n\n\nSearch engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts\n\n\nHuman Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs Name Entity Recognition (NER) is a Natural Language Processing technique that identifies and extracts specific information from text. It enables machines to understand and categorize essential elements within unstructured text data. Use cases:\n\n\nEmail analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp\n\n\nBusiness listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow\n\n\nCustomer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions\n\n\nHealthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports\n\n\nSearch engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts\n\n\nHuman Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs Name Entity Recognition (NER) is a Natural Language Processing technique that identifies and extracts specific information from text. It enables machines to understand and categorize essential elements within unstructured text data. Use cases:\n\n\nEmail analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp\n\n\nBusiness listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow\n\n\nCustomer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions\n\n\nHealthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports\n\n\nSearch engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts\n\n\nHuman Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs Use cases: Email analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp\n\n\nBusiness listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow\n\n\nCustomer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions\n\n\nHealthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports\n\n\nSearch engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts\n\n\nHuman Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs Use cases: Email analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp Business listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow Customer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions Healthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports Search engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts Human Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs Email analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp Email analysis: Extracting purpose, sender, recipient, and timestamp Email analysis: Business listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow Business listings: Identifying location, price, broker, and cash flow Business listings: Customer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions Customer Support: Categorizing requests, complaints, and questions Customer Support: Healthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports Healthcare: Quickly extracting essential information from medical reports Healthcare: Search engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts Search engines: Analyzing search queries and other texts Search engines: Human Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs Human Resources: Categorizing internal processes and summarizing CVs Human Resources: Image Segmentation Image Segmentation (also used in video segmentation) is a computer vision technique that divides an image into multiple segments or regions, each corresponding to a distinct object or part of the image. This process involves analyzing the image's pixels and grouping them based on shared characteristics such as color, texture, or intensity. The resulting segments are then labeled, allowing for the identification and isolation of specific objects or areas within the image.\n\n\nUse cases:\n\n\nAutonomous driving\n\n\nAnalysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs\n\n\nBackground removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Image Segmentation Image Segmentation Image Segmentation (also used in video segmentation) is a computer vision technique that divides an image into multiple segments or regions, each corresponding to a distinct object or part of the image. This process involves analyzing the image's pixels and grouping them based on shared characteristics such as color, texture, or intensity. The resulting segments are then labeled, allowing for the identification and isolation of specific objects or areas within the image.\n\n\nUse cases:\n\n\nAutonomous driving\n\n\nAnalysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs\n\n\nBackground removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Image Segmentation (also used in video segmentation) is a computer vision technique that divides an image into multiple segments or regions, each corresponding to a distinct object or part of the image. This process involves analyzing the image's pixels and grouping them based on shared characteristics such as color, texture, or intensity. The resulting segments are then labeled, allowing for the identification and isolation of specific objects or areas within the image. Use cases:\n\n\nAutonomous driving\n\n\nAnalysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs\n\n\nBackground removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Image Segmentation (also used in video segmentation) is a computer vision technique that divides an image into multiple segments or regions, each corresponding to a distinct object or part of the image. This process involves analyzing the image's pixels and grouping them based on shared characteristics such as color, texture, or intensity. The resulting segments are then labeled, allowing for the identification and isolation of specific objects or areas within the image. Use cases:\n\n\nAutonomous driving\n\n\nAnalysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs\n\n\nBackground removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Use cases: Autonomous driving\n\n\nAnalysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs\n\n\nBackground removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Use cases: Autonomous driving Analysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs Background removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Autonomous driving Autonomous driving Analysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs Analysis of railway tracks to detect upcoming maintenance needs Background removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Background removal in images Medical imaging analysis (e.g., X-rays, MRIs) Similarity Similarity Similarity models in AI quantify how alike different pieces of data are. This allows systems to find related items, match queries to relevant answers, and group similar data. Similarity models are crucial for applications like search engines, recommendation systems, and data clustering, enabling AI to recognize patterns and relationships across large datasets efficiently. Note: There are differences between embedding (such as BERT) and vector (such as all-MiniLM-L6-v2) models. Both, while different, may be used for similarity-related use cases. This article will use the terms vectorization, embeddings, and similarity synonymously to simplify understanding. What can be vectorized? Vectorization in AI can be applied to various data types, including images, audio, and text. This process converts these diverse data types into numerical vector representations, allowing AI models to process and analyze them mathematically. By transforming complex, unstructured data into vectors, AI systems can more easily compare, classify, and manipulate this information for tasks such as image recognition, speech processing, and natural language understanding. Use cases Finding similar-looking products when online shopping Suggesting music you might like based on your playlist Grouping similar news articles together Identifying faces in your photo collection Detecting spam emails by comparing them to known spam Recommending movies based on ones you've enjoyed Translating languages by finding similar phrases Understanding the mood of customer reviews (positive or negative) Answering questions by finding similar information in a database Improving search results by understanding what you're looking for Converting your speech into text for voice assistants Detecting unusual sounds in machinery that might indicate a problem Finding similar-looking products when online shopping Suggesting music you might like based on your playlist Grouping similar news articles together Identifying faces in your photo collection Detecting spam emails by comparing them to known spam Recommending movies based on ones you've enjoyed Translating languages by finding similar phrases Understanding the mood of customer reviews (positive or negative) Answering questions by finding similar information in a database Improving search results by understanding what you're looking for Converting your speech into text for voice assistants Detecting unusual sounds in machinery that might indicate a problem Semantic Search Semantic search is an advanced information retrieval technique focusing on understanding a query's intent, contextual meaning, and relationships between concepts rather than just matching keywords. This approach enables more accurate and relevant search results, even when the exact search terms aren't in the target content. Semantic search is often used for RAG-based systems. These systems find the top-N number of documents and summarize them to provide a suitable answer. This is how most generative search results are generated today. Key Takeaway Key Takeaway AI is a powerful tool that, when used correctly, can solve complex problems efficiently. This article provides a straightforward overview of AI fundamentals for both technical and non-technical professionals, aiming to demystify the subject without relying on industry jargon. It breaks down common misconceptions about AI, emphasizing that while AI is powerful, it augments rather than replaces human capabilities, and its basics can be understood by anyone willing to learn a few key concepts. Conclusion Conclusion This guide explains AI basics for both technical and non-technical professionals. Here are the key points: AI Essence:\n\nAI models are computer files processing inputs to produce outputs. Key Misconceptions:\n\nAI enhances rather than replaces human work.\nAI usage doesn't require advanced technical skills.\nAI is complex Practical Implementation:\n\nUse existing models for initial testing.\nStart simple and refine as needed.\nOnly optimize something when we see it work and deliver value. Model Selection:\n\nConsider the size, speed, and specific task requirements. Transformers are versatile AI models that can transform one form of data into another, such as text-to-speech, text-to-image, speech-to-text, text-to-text, and text-to-video. Classification is the process of categorizing data based on characteristics and is useful for business problems with large amounts of historical data and labels. Extraction in AI involves identifying and isolating specific information from larger, unstructured datasets using techniques like Named Entity Recognition and Image Segmentation. Similarity models in AI quantify how alike different pieces of data are, enabling systems to find related items, match queries to relevant answers, and group similar data efficiently. Understanding these AI fundamentals empowers professionals from various fields to work with AI without deep technical expertise, leveraging user-friendly platforms and tools to augment their capabilities and drive innovation. AI Essence: AI models are computer files processing inputs to produce outputs. AI models are computer files processing inputs to produce outputs. AI models are computer files processing inputs to produce outputs. Key Misconceptions: AI enhances rather than replaces human work.\nAI usage doesn't require advanced technical skills.\nAI is complex AI enhances rather than replaces human work. AI usage doesn't require advanced technical skills. AI is complex AI enhances rather than replaces human work. AI usage doesn't require advanced technical skills. AI is complex Practical Implementation: Use existing models for initial testing.\nStart simple and refine as needed.\nOnly optimize something when we see it work and deliver value. Use existing models for initial testing. Start simple and refine as needed. Only optimize something when we see it work and deliver value. Use existing models for initial testing. Start simple and refine as needed. Only optimize something when we see it work and deliver value. Model Selection: Consider the size, speed, and specific task requirements. Consider the size, speed, and specific task requirements. Consider the size, speed, and specific task requirements. Transformers are versatile AI models that can transform one form of data into another, such as text-to-speech, text-to-image, speech-to-text, text-to-text, and text-to-video. Classification is the process of categorizing data based on characteristics and is useful for business problems with large amounts of historical data and labels. Extraction in AI involves identifying and isolating specific information from larger, unstructured datasets using techniques like Named Entity Recognition and Image Segmentation. Similarity models in AI quantify how alike different pieces of data are, enabling systems to find related items, match queries to relevant answers, and group similar data efficiently. Understanding these AI fundamentals empowers professionals from various fields to work with AI without deep technical expertise, leveraging user-friendly platforms and tools to augment their capabilities and drive innovation. AI is a versatile tool accessible to professionals across various fields.