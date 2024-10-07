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AI Fundamentals: A Practical Guide for All Professionals

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byShivangi Khurania@shivangikhurania

Shivangi is the Founder and CEO of Udeso

October 7th, 2024
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Shivangi Khurania

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Shivangi Khurania@shivangikhurania

Shivangi is the Founder and CEO of Udeso

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TOPICS

machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#artificial-intelligence-basics#ai-terms#ai-terms-explained#ai-fundamentals#artificial-neural-network#future-of-ai#ai-use-cases

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