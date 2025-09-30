460 reads

AI Can Now Do Expert-Level Work (Almost). 5 Surprising Findings from a Landmark 'GDPval' Study

by
byAnthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

September 30th, 2025
featured image - AI Can Now Do Expert-Level Work (Almost). 5 Surprising Findings from a Landmark 'GDPval' Study
    Speed
    Voice
Anthony Laneau
← Previous

3 Surprising Ways AI is Redefining the Search for Cures to Rare Diseases

Up Next →

How a 'Two-Brain' System and 'Motion Transfer' are Creating True Physical Agents

About Author

Anthony Laneau HackerNoon profile picture
Anthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#generative-ai#llms#open-ai#openai-benchmark#ai-testing-benchmark#gdpval-study#top-ai-in-the-world

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Mas

Related Stories