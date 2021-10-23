AI and the Future of Digital Marketing

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more widely available, making it an excellent tool for digital marketers. According to 61% of marketers, artificial intelligence is the most essential element of their business plan. It plays a vital part in the success of every marketing effort, from the planning stage through the conversion and client loyalty phases.

@ tanveer-ahmad Tanveer Ahmad Technical Content writing is my passion. I have broad experience in writing for the technical field. NEW ABOUT PAGE

With time, the requirements for content writing and production have increased to the point that organizations can no longer devote their entire resources to content creation and writing while focusing on growth.

When it comes to Artificial Intelligence (AI), people may think of Alexa, Siri, or self-driving cars. However, the truth of AI is that millions of tools and applications are silently working behind the scenes to make our lives easier by automating routine activities or generating predictions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming widely available, making it an excellent tool for digital marketers. AI has a significant impact on your customers' decisions, allowing you to give relevant recommendations and prompt customer service.

AI is Reshaping Digital Marketing

Artificial intelligence will undoubtedly have an influence on the future of digital marketing. The capacity of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide exciting new opportunities in the digital marketing sector is huge.

Elon Musk said about Artificial Intelligence in his words

“AI Will Be Best or Worst Thing for Humanity.”

Artificial Intelligence will pave the way for more intelligent growth goals. TrueNorth has compiled a list of stats that will astonish you:

According to 61% of marketers, artificial intelligence is the most essential element of their business plan.

AI already increases productivity to 80% of business and IT leaders.

Current AI technology has the potential to increase company efficiency by up to 40%.

AI-powered voice assistants are used by 97% of mobile users.

83% of early AI adopters have experienced considerable (30%) or moderate (53%) financial benefits.

Agencies may now utilize AI to analyze data, anticipate trends, and improve the quality of their brand. As a result, the way a business approaches digital marketing, SEO content writing is fundamentally changing.

AI Tools That Will Change the Future of Marketing

AI is a tremendous marketing tool. It plays a vital part in the success of every marketing effort, from the planning stage through the conversion and client loyalty phases. As a result, companies using AI will have a competitive edge.

Here are some AI tools for digital marketing that you should look into:

Acquisio Turing — Program for managing PPC bids and budgets. Bramework — A keyword research tool that also includes a blog builder and an AI content generator. Cortex — Social media content optimization tool. Crayon — Tool for tracking and analyzing data. Drift - Consumer interaction platform that includes a chatbot AI HubSpot — A company that specializes in inbound lead generation and CRM. Google Cloud Platform AI — A platform for data classification, prediction, data science, and machine learning Conversica — AI-assisted consumer engagement Pattern89 — Facebook, Instagram, and Google ad platform with predictive marketing AI. Atomic Reach — Artificial intelligence (AI) content editing tool.

Hence, it's fair to believe that artificial intelligence (AI) is the future of marketing.

Moreover, businesses of this tech-oriented world should leverage digital marketing to keep up their competitive edge and maintain their prominence in the market.

@ tanveer-ahmad. by Tanveer Ahmad Technical Content writing is my passion. I have broad experience in writing for the technical field. Techbuzzweb