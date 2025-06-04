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AI Agents and Smart Contracts Set the Stage for Micro-Transaction Economy

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byShaan Ray@shaanray

Emerging Tech Blog

June 4th, 2025
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Shaan Ray@shaanray

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machine-learning#ai#agentic-ai#microtransactions#smart-contracts#stablecoin#crypto#autonomous-ai-agents-payment#blockchain-smart-contracts-ai

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