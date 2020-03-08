Agile Software Development Meets Modern Business Requirements

Software development methodology points to a set method for solving information problems using a programming language. This field covers precise methods that outlook the stages of analyzing, designing, developing, testing, documenting, implementing, and evaluating within the convoluted sphere of software engineering.

Earlier, most of the companies made use of a waterfall approach to software development. But in past few years an alternative agile approach has gained popularity.

The waterfall methodology dearth communication and adaptability that is typically required to outshine in current rapidly progressing world of product development.

The term Agile software development was formulated in the year 2001. Agile Software Development reveals better methods of developing software by doing it and helping others do it. Such principles are being taken out from it as below:

Individuals and communications over processes and agile tools

Working software over inclusive documentation

Customer collaboration over contract negotiation

Agile Software Development includes software development methodologies based on iterative development, where necessities and solutions develop through collaboration between self-organizing and cross-functional teams.

As upcoming businesses are making use of an Agile methodology, it’s essential to know the basic terms associated with this exclusive approach to software development.

Below are 5 terms commonly used during the agile software development process:

Backlog – It is a list of tasks or goals that a software development team upholds or achieves. These are important pieces to complete the task at hand, and if any one of the characteristics does not contribute to the end goal, it should be taken off. Furthermore, if a task becomes crucial to the development, it is typically added to the project backlog.

Burndown Chart – It is an illustration support that demonstrates how speedily a team is “burning” through your customer’s user stories. A user story is a set of the customer’s goals for their software development. The charts seldom follow a straight line because the team moves at different speeds.

Product Owner – It Is important to beginning any agile development project, because this is the role of the team leader. This position demands a person to set visualization for the project and to interact this to the team members.

Iteration – is the term often used in agile software development and is responsible for providing time and duration to the project. This is specifically a time chart for the project’s finishing point. Iteration is generally associated with calendar weeks so that the project is on the track.

Scrum Board – is a technique of trailing the work finished and the work still in progress. The scrum board is also a influential illustration support, like the burndown chart, but this allows multiple user stories on one board.

Henceforth, agile development methods promote mostly development iterations, teamwork, collaboration, and process adaptability right through the life-cycle of the project.

The methods thereof lay emphasis on face-to-face communication over written documents when the team is all in the same location. When a team is in different locations, they keep daily contact with the help of videoconferencing, voice, e-mail, etc.

