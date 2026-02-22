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Agentic AI Governance Frameworks 2026: Risks, Oversight, and Emerging Standards

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byGiovanni Coletta@giovannicoletta

Founder of Periskope Consulting.

February 22nd, 2026
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Giovanni Coletta@giovannicoletta

Founder @Periskope Consulting

Founder of Periskope Consulting.

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machine-learning#agentic-ai#agentic-ai-systems#ai-governance-framework#agentic-ai-governance#singapore-imda-ai-framework#uc-berkeley-ai-standards#ai-compliance-frameworks#hackernoon-top-story

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