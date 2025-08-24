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After The Layoff: What's Next?

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bysusie liu@bigmao

sporadic writer covering the intersection of tech, business, and marketing

August 24th, 2025
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susie liu
    bysusie liu@bigmao

    sporadic writer covering the intersection of tech, business, and marketing

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership
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susie liu@bigmao

sporadic writer covering the intersection of tech, business, and marketing

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TOPICS

tech-stories#office-mental-health#startups-lesson#founder-advice#startup-advice#leadership-stress#business#small-business#post-layoff-advice

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