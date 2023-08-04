Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    African Explorationsby@julesverne

    African Explorations

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    African Explorations.—Barth, Richardson, Overweg, Werne, Brun-Rollet, Penney, Andrea, Debono, Miani, Guillaume Lejean, Bruce, Krapf and Rebmann, Maizan, Roscher, Burton and Speke. The aërial line which Dr. Ferguson counted upon following had not been chosen at random; his point of departure had been carefully studied, and it was not without good cause that he had resolved to ascend at the island of Zanzibar. This island, lying near to the eastern coast of Africa, is in the sixth degree of south latitude, that is to say, four hundred and thirty geographical miles below the equator. From this island the latest expedition, sent by way of the great lakes to explore the sources of the Nile, had just set out. But it would be well to indicate what explorations Dr. Ferguson hoped to link together. The two principal ones were those of Dr. Barth in 1849, and of Lieutenants Burton and Speke in 1858. Dr. Barth is a Hamburger, who obtained permission for himself and for his countryman Overweg to join the expedition of the Englishman Richardson. The latter was charged with a mission in the Soudan. This vast region is situated between the fifteenth and tenth degrees of north latitude; that is to say, that, in order to approach it, the explorer must penetrate fifteen hundred miles into the interior of Africa.
    featured image - African Explorations
    tech-stories#adventure-fiction#books#ebooks
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    Receive Stories from @julesverne

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Cyrus Harding stood still, without saying a word
    Published at Aug 14, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    AN UNEXPECTED POPULATION
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    Ayrton slide down the rope of the lift and disappear in the darkness
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    POETS AS POLICEMEN
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The “Great Eastern” was now going at the rate of twelve knots an hour
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by julesverne #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    AS CONCERNS INTERPRETING THE DEITY
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by twain #essay
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa