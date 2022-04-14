Affordable Startup Intelligence Flipidea Rebranded as Roiquant

Affordable startup intelligence Flipidea has rebranded as roiquant to better position its brand in helping founders build strong competitive business and generate higher ROI. roiquant also announced that in its recent product launches, it has released a proprietary pitch deck analytics in beta mode, which leverages text AI technologies to analyze the commercial viability and fundability of a business. In addition to its rebranding process, roiquant also announced that it is planning its virtual preseed startup competition, powered by its roiquant solutions.





“During our customer validation, I learned there aren’t many affordable startup intelligence powered by quant systems to serve founders and venture capitalists at the early stage. In fact, almost none.” (Paul Lee, Co-founder & CEO of roiquant)





After achieving its recent product development milestones, the affordable startup intelligence company redesigned its name as roiquant (pronounced as rói-kwänt) to better position its brand in helping founders build strong competitive business and generate higher return on investment.





Why it matters : Most business intelligence solutions are highly priced because they are primarily developed for corporations solving enterprise problems.

"In other words, built for the “big boys with big price tags”. So in order to help smaller companies (the “small boys”) build competitive businesses returning high ROI, I envisioned an affordable business intelligence solution built with intelligent quant systems to empower startup founders", says roiquant co-founder and CEO Paul Lee.

"This is why our new brand name roiquant, a combination of two words “ROI and quant”, is derived to best align with our value proposition."





Got an intuitive business idea? We help reduce risk of business failure.





“The rebranding will reflect our mission to help founders reduce risk of business failure.” (Paul of roiquant)





Pitch deck analytics: analyze commercial viability while building fundraising pitch decks





What’s new : In its recent product launches, the company released a proprietary pitch deck analytics in beta mode, which leverages text AI technologies to analyze the commercial viability and fundability of a business.



How you benefit: Customers can learn to create, distribute, and capture value for their target audience in a structured and tangible approach while building their fundraising pitch deck, such as easily get real-time analysis and feedback to improve value creation in their business, or innovate through business model reconfiguration to offer greater competitive advantages, and so on.



Fundraising? Our pitch deck analytics perform evidence-driven assessment.





Join roiquant's preseed startup competition waiting list





What’s next : The company also recently announced that it is planning its first virtual preseed startup competition, powered by its roiquant solutions.

"With our equity-free prize money , we aim to groom world-class founders by turning their ambitious dreams into impactful realities that make the world a better place, and attract real potential preseed or seed investment from our partnering investors", says Lee.

More information will be shared in the coming months.





About roiquant With huge value free plan, roiquant (roi-kwant) offers affordable startup intelligence to founders building high-ROI (return on investment) and strong competitive business. When founders want to build a business with strong competitive edge, but do not have the right knowledge and affordable tools, roiquant solutions help founders validate the market at minimal cost, so they can make data-informed decisions to improve and innovate their business. For more information about roiquant’s award-winning solutions, visit www.roiquant.com, follow @roiquant on Twitter, and join roiquant community on Discord.





