Aembit Selected As Finalist For RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Aembit, the Workload Identity and Access Management (IAM) Company, has been named one of the Top 10 Finalists for the RSA Conference™ 2024 Innovation Sandbox contest for its platform that manages and secures access between critical software resources, like applications and services. Aembit will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on May 6 at RSA Conference 2024 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.





Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 80 acquisitions and received $13.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years. Aembit will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.





“The submissions for this year’s RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest were both dynamic and inspiring. Along with the rest of our entrepreneurial audience, I am excited to see these ideas come to life on stage,” said Linda Gray Martin, senior vice president of RSA Conference. “The evolution of global cyber threats is constant and there’s no better place to look for solutions and to help solve these challenges than in our own community.”





With the rapid expansion of automated software, cloud services, and APIs, enterprises are being met with an exploding number of workloads across their IT environments. Reflect on the now-outdated practice of jotting down user credentials on sticky notes. Similarly, the current method of securing interactions between workloads typically involves the use of static, long-lived credentials, which are prone to theft and often embedded directly within code.





This approach not only introduces security vulnerabilities but also complicates management and impedes prompt response during security incidents and compliance audits. Aembit shifts the model so enterprises can focus on managing access, instead of managing secrets.





“Aembit automates and secures the entire workload-to-workload access workflow, from discovery, to enforcement, to audit – at scale,” said David Goldschlag, co-founder and CEO of Aembit.





“Instead of building another dashboard showing you problems due to secrets and keys, we proactively fix the root cause of these challenges by systematically improving the way workloads are authorized access to your most sensitive resources, without code changes. You can think of us as Okta (or Azure AD), but between workloads instead of between users and services. The RSA Conference presents the ideal platform for us to demonstrate the significance and impact of our solution to the global security community.”





The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 10:50 a.m. PT on May 6, and winners will be announced at approximately 1:30 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Asheem Chandna , partner at Greylock; Dorit Dor , chief technology officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe , senior operating partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, independent researcher; and Nasrin Rezai , SVP & CISO at Verizon. Hugh Thompson , RSAC executive chairman and program committee chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.





For more information regarding RSA Conference 2024, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from May 6 to 9, users can visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa . To learn more about the Aembit Workload IAM Platform, watch this demo video .

About Aembit

Aembit is the Workload Identity and Access Management platform that secures access between workloads across clouds, SaaS, and data centers. With Aembit’s identity control plane, DevSecOps can fully automate secretless, policy-based, and Zero Trust workload access. For more information, visit www.aembit.io and follow us on LinkedIn .

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content, and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams.





Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

