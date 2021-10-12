Advantages of AI in Gaming: How We're Creating Smarter Competition

Aleksandr Pindyk has been developing AI (artificial intelligence) for one of the most popular online games - World of Tanks. He explains why artificial intelligence is being introduced into competitive and cooperative games today and how the development teams of such games use AI as a helpful development tool. He says the main element of these games is PVP format (Player versus Player or Team versus Team) but why are artificial intelligence in these games? There are many reasons, but I would focus on the main ones: AI helps players to grow their skills.