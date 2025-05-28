Advancing Telecommunications Excellence: Kranthi Kiran Kusuma's Leadership in Carrier Certification

by
bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 28th, 2025
featured image - Advancing Telecommunications Excellence: Kranthi Kiran Kusuma's Leadership in Carrier Certification
    Speed
    Voice
Sanya Kapoor
← Previous

Transforming E-Commerce: How Abhilash Ajeshbhavan is Redefining Digital Commerce Standards

Up Next →

How Chandrakanth Anantha Engineered Telecom’s Scalable Future

About Author

Sanya Kapoor HackerNoon profile picture
Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

management#carrier-certification#5g-deployment#telecommunications-testing#kranthi-kiran-kusuma#telecom-leadership#field-testing-program#network-certification#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories