Advancing an Open, Inclusive, and Secure Digital Ecosystem

ACTION AREA 1: Promote, Build, and Maintain an Open, Inclusive, Secure, and Resilient Digital Ecosystem

Digital solidarity recognizes the necessity of the domestic governance of digital and emerging technologies but seeks to develop shared mechanisms that will help maintain an open, interoperable, secure, and reliable Internet as well as trusted cross-border data flows. It works to foster democratic values-based and rights-respecting policies.





In close coordination with allies, partners, the private sector, and civil society, the Department of State continues to campaign for open, interoperable, secure, trusted, and reliable telecommunication networks, especially on fifth-generation wireless networks (5G). The White House, Department of State, USAID, Department of Commerce, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are engaged in discussions with allies and partners about deploying 5G mobile networks using trusted vendors and the future of 6G. Digital technologies are not limited to wireless technologies, and the Department of State and other agencies are coordinating with allies and partners on the development, deployment, and security of cloud infrastructure and data centers, undersea cables, and satellite communications. In addition, at all UN bodies the United States aims to promote—at a high level—the development, deployment, and use of rights-respecting digital technologies.









This post was originally published on May 6, 2024, by the U.S Department of State




