Adrien Book's Neighbors Sound Like a Pain in the A*s; Dreams < Riches?

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

9x Noonie Nominee Adrien Book (France) helps big companies with strategic stuff, and is currently learning Russian, while optimizing a fairly complicated sleep cycle. Read on!

🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills! There are over $10K+ & 3K+ Yrs Domain Registration Up for Grabs. VOTE TODAY! 🚀

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a management consultant, which society views as a fairly non-essential profession.

All jokes aside, my work consists of advising/helping executives within large European companies during strategic transformation projects.

These can be organisational transformations, but is often due to legal or technological changes in the market, hence the need to stay very, very up to date.

And the need to write to get that knowledge out there.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Over the past 3 years, I have developed a keen interest for exploring every aspects of the technology-specific issues plaguing our world.

As technology affects each and everyone one of us, I believe that making the discourse surrounding it accessible to all is paramount.

Including as many stakeholders as possible to the discussion is key to making technology work for everyone.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

My new articles - I hope they'll be liked.

5. What are you worried about right now?

My neighbours having yet another party and stopping me from sleeping.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Don’t follow your dreams: people who say that are already rich.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I sleep more because I don't have to commute. Otherwise everything is the same.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Tesla shorts.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

The moon doesn't exist. I believe it's just the back of the sun.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Google maps.

11. What are you currently learning?

Russian.

Tags