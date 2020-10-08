Adrien Book's Neighbors Sound Like a Pain in the A*s; Dreams < Riches?

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
9x Noonie Nominee Adrien Book (France) helps big companies with strategic stuff, and is currently learning Russian, while optimizing a fairly complicated sleep cycle. Read on!
I'm a management consultant, which society views as a fairly non-essential profession.
All jokes aside, my work consists of advising/helping executives within large European companies during strategic transformation projects.
These can be organisational transformations, but is often due to legal or technological changes in the market, hence the need to stay very, very up to date.
And the need to write to get that knowledge out there.
Over the past 3 years, I have developed a keen interest for exploring every aspects of the technology-specific issues plaguing our world.
As technology affects each and everyone one of us, I believe that making the discourse surrounding it accessible to all is paramount.
Including as many stakeholders as possible to the discussion is key to making technology work for everyone.
My new articles - I hope they'll be liked.
My neighbours having yet another party and stopping me from sleeping.
Don’t follow your dreams: people who say that are already rich.
I sleep more because I don't have to commute. Otherwise everything is the same.
Tesla shorts.
The moon doesn't exist. I believe it's just the back of the sun.
Google maps.
Russian.
