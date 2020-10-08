Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoAdrien Book's Neighbors Sound Like a Pain in the A*s; Dreams < Riches? by@noonies

Adrien Book's Neighbors Sound Like a Pain in the A*s; Dreams < Riches?

October 8th 2020
Author profile picture

@nooniesNoonies

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

9x Noonie Nominee Adrien Book (France) helps big companies with strategic stuff, and is currently learning Russian, while optimizing a fairly complicated sleep cycle. Read on!

🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital.TECH DomainsGrant for the WebSkillsoftFlipside CryptoUdacity, and Beyondskills!  There are over $10K+ & 3K+ Yrs Domain Registration Up for Grabs. VOTE TODAY! 🚀

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

  1. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AMAZON
  2. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPLE
  3. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
  4. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUTOMATION
  5. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BLOCKCHAIN
  6. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ECONOMICS
  7. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUTURE
  8. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VIRTUAL REALITY
  9. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WOMEN IN TECH

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a management consultant, which society views as a fairly non-essential profession.

All jokes aside, my work consists of advising/helping executives within large European companies during strategic transformation projects.

These can be organisational transformations, but is often due to legal or technological changes in the market, hence the need to stay very, very up to date.

And the need to write to get that knowledge out there.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Over the past 3 years, I have developed a keen interest for exploring every aspects of the technology-specific issues plaguing our world.

As technology affects each and everyone one of us, I believe that making the discourse surrounding it accessible to all is paramount.

Including as many stakeholders as possible to the discussion is key to making technology work for everyone.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

My new articles - I hope they'll be liked.

5. What are you worried about right now?

My neighbours having yet another party and stopping me from sleeping.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Don’t follow your dreams: people who say that are already rich.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I sleep more because I don't have to commute. Otherwise everything is the same.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Tesla shorts.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

The moon doesn't exist. I believe it's just the back of the sun.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Google maps.

11. What are you currently learning?

Russian.

VOTE for Adrien Book as:

  1. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AMAZON
  2. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - APPLE
  3. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
  4. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - AUTOMATION
  5. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - BLOCKCHAIN
  6. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ECONOMICS
  7. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - FUTURE
  8. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - VIRTUAL REALITY
  9. Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - WOMEN IN TECH

 - before Noonies voting closes on 12 October, 2020! 🚀

With gratitude to Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonies Partners: Sustany Capital.TECH DomainsGrant for the WebSkillsoftFlipside CryptoUdacity, and Beyondskills!

Related

Real Talk with Kenyan Dev and 2020 Noonie Nominee, Oloo Moses Otieno

7 reactions
#noonies
Author profile picture

@nooniesNoonies

2min
07/29/20

Top Datasets on Climate Change for Data Science Projects

pre-emoji story
#climate-change
Author profile picture

@LimarcLimarc Ambalina

01/07/21

Tags

#noonies#interview#future#economics#artificial-intelligence#blockchain#adrien-book#automation
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.