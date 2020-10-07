Adrian H. Raudaschl is Ready to Live Somewhere Other Than Earth

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Adrian H. Raudaschl from the United Kingdom is a 5x Noonie Nominee who, right now, is most excited about the prospect of "Living on worlds other than Earth." We feel that vibe. Read more of Adrian's insights in the 10-question interview below.
I am a physician turned product manager working and experimenting in the world of technology, academia and health.
I like to write about health and product management, build incomplete games and write python scripts for any awful idea that crosses my mind.
Currently, I'm trying to finish a prototype of an RPG where you play as a doctor solving medical mysteries. I'm probably most proud of a chrome app I built which finds the top tending academic papers for a range of disciplines - its fun to peek at what academics are getting excited about.
Living on worlds other than Earth.
Increasing inequality in society.
Everything you see around you was built by people no smarter than you.
Its made me more receptive to the idea that great collaboration can still happen remotely.
That changes how I think about working with people, and how geography is less of a barrier.
BlueNalu.
They produce lab grown fish and I believe has so much potential to improve health and the environment.
Everyone is biased, even if you are aware of your bias.
Evernote, Pocket, Overcast, Ulysses, Dashlane.
How to organise my knowledge and build a 'second brain' using the PARA technique, and Obsidian.
