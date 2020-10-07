Adrian H. Raudaschl is Ready to Live Somewhere Other Than Earth

Adrian H. Raudaschl from the United Kingdom is a 5x Noonie Nominee who, right now, is most excited about the prospect of "Living on worlds other than Earth." We feel that vibe. Read more of Adrian's insights in the 10-question interview below.

1. Which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year, in:

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a physician turned product manager working and experimenting in the world of technology, academia and health.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I like to write about health and product management, build incomplete games and write python scripts for any awful idea that crosses my mind.

Currently, I'm trying to finish a prototype of an RPG where you play as a doctor solving medical mysteries. I'm probably most proud of a chrome app I built which finds the top tending academic papers for a range of disciplines - its fun to peek at what academics are getting excited about.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Living on worlds other than Earth.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Increasing inequality in society.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Everything you see around you was built by people no smarter than you.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Its made me more receptive to the idea that great collaboration can still happen remotely.

That changes how I think about working with people, and how geography is less of a barrier.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

BlueNalu.

They produce lab grown fish and I believe has so much potential to improve health and the environment.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Everyone is biased, even if you are aware of your bias.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Evernote, Pocket, Overcast, Ulysses, Dashlane.

11. What are you currently learning?

How to organise my knowledge and build a 'second brain' using the PARA technique, and Obsidian.

