Adopting a Modern Push-to-Talk Solution? Here’s How To Get It Right

In times when businesses are rapidly adapting technology to stay afloat in a fiercely competitive market, adhering to outdated technology can quickly make you lose your spot. Businesses that have been relying on age-old technology like walkie-talkie radios are swiftly moving to modern-day replacements such as push-to-talk apps.





Why is it that businesses feel the need to adopt new technologies, or replace their older ones? It is generally because their existing ones fail to support their growing business-critical needs. Push-to-Talk (PTT) is a technology that has been used by two-way radios for decades. So why is it that modern-day PTT apps that use the same PTT technology are in trend, but PTT devices like walkie-talkie radios are turning obsolete?





It is because radio communication is unable to keep up with the fast and reliable communication needs of the mobile-first world. Walkie-talkies that have relied on radio networks offer poor call quality, range limitations and higher costs when compared to modern-day PTT solutions.

What Is a Push-to-Talk Solution?

A Push-to-Talk (PTT) solution is a tool that can turn the user’s smartphone into a walkie-talkie. Like several other mobile apps that exist today, the PTT app can be easily installed on Android and iOS smartphones to allow users two-way half-duplex communication. Unlike traditional PTT devices that used radio networks, PTT solutions make use of cellular networks like 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi networks to offer high audio quality and global coverage.



Most professional PTT apps offer businesses a comprehensive dashboard to gain visibility of their remote field workforce and configure app-level settings and restrictions on the end-user’s devices. While field employees can leverage the PTT communication tool on their smartphones, supervisors can manage granular aspects using the dashboard.

Challenges in Implementing a Push-To-Talk Solution

If you are thinking about implementing the Push-to-Talk solution to help your field or frontline workforce communicate more effectively, then it is critical that you factor in certain challenges. Employees get used to certain operational methods. Switching the means of your field communication from regular cellular phone calls or traditional walkie-talkie radios to modern PTT apps may result in some resistance from your workforce.





Moreover, implementing a PTT solution is not about just picking any push-to-talk service there is. It is important to evaluate the offerings and capabilities of the PTT app and ensure that they align with your business needs. Picking a PTT solution that offers an extensive feature set that aligns poorly with your business requirements is a formula for operational failure and bearing excessive costs.

How to Adopt a Professional PTT Solution for Your Business

The PTT solution that you pick for your business has several impacts on the way your business operations run. It is important to get the implementation process right.





Here are some key considerations that you must not overlook to successfully adopt a modern PTT solution for your business.

1. Understand What You Are Replacing

There are several Push-to-Talk services or walkie-talkie apps that claim to turn your smartphone into a walkie-talkie. But when considering a PTT solution for your business it is crucial to understand what exactly you are replacing.



Are you replacing cellular phone calls for your employees because of their time-consuming and unreliable nature? Or are you replacing your old walkie-talkie radios because of their poor audio quality? Does the PTT solution of your choice offer better communication compared to your existing communication tool? Is it a good choice for the environment that your employees work in? It is critical to evaluate what your PTT solution brings to the table. Asking the right questions is the first step toward a successful adoption.

2. Pick a PTT Solution That Solves Your Business Challenges

The entire point of implementing a new solution is to use its features to your advantage. Make sure your PTT solution offers capabilities that align with your business needs. Most modern-day PTT solutions offer a powerful and extensive feature set that goes beyond Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC).



You can leverage multi-media and location sharing, SOS alerts, employee performance summaries and a comprehensive console that lets supervisors manage granular settings. Look for a PTT app that is easily compatible with Android, iOS or any OS that your workforce uses and offers a simple user interface, easy contact management and user onboarding.

3. Assess Your PTT Solution Provider

With so many third-party PTT apps available in the market it can get confusing to pick a tool for your business. This is where assessing the solution provider comes in handy to make the right decision. Evaluating your PTT solution provider based on offerings such as free trials, product demos and training, readiness and availability of support, etc. plays a vital role.





Pick a PTT solution provider that offers maximum transparency and support of the tool. Stay away from service providers that offer complicated pricing plans, hidden charges, limited tech support and little or no post-sales support.

4. Keep the Major Stakeholders Involved in the Decision

The best way to know whether you are on the right track in picking a new tool is to involve all the stakeholders from the very beginning. Your stakeholders are the people who have been around through several changes in your company and know the history behind it all. They are also the ones who are going to be instrumental in adopting the new tool and ensuring that it is successfully implemented. Involving the stakeholders from the very start of planning the change is vital to the success of replacing your existing technology with modern PTT services.

5. Communicate the Change on an Organizational Level

If you are planning to improve your existing communication by implementing a PTT app, then you must certainly realize the value of communication. This is why it is important to communicate the changes on an organizational level. No one likes it when a major change is tossed at them without prior information.



Your employees need to be made aware of the changing platforms in a more inclusive way. Conducting team meetings to explain the change and the reasons behind it, scheduling intensive product demos and training much in advance and arranging for FAQ sessions can be simple and effective ways to bring in the change.

Closing Lines

Getting it right is more important than just simply getting it done. Communication is a critical aspect of any business, especially if your employees are dispersed in remote locations. NuovoTeam is a powerful PTT solution that helps businesses bring their efficiency back with seamless communication.







