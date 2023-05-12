Pepe me - The Real Slim Satoshi

I'm not in love, so don't forget it. It's just a silly phase I'm going through. And just because I call you up. Don't get me wrong, don't think you've got it made. - 10 cc Let’s talk about today, shall we? I know what you are thinking - pfff, another meme token post. Ya, you are right. I gotta talk about what’s pumping, unfortunately, otherwise, nobody wants to read my content. The sad truth about content wars. Pepe However, I do hope to share some unique insights that I have been thinking about in regard to meme tokens. Meme token pumps are nothing new; this has happened countless times in the past. Doge? Shiba? Random ass NFTs that I don’t even remember. Easy come, easy go; that’s the life of a meme token. Nonetheless, a few sentiments come to mind when we see a meme token outburst and a pump-like Pepe: Fuck! Why didn’t I buy this ShitOnMyTittyAssElonMars coin when it was $0.0000000000012312? Now it’s at $0.092; a 100000000000x return. Articles everywhere stating how a $30 ‘investment’ would have made you $30 million. Fuck Defi Liquidity 101, right? These meme tokens have no value and no utility. They are destined to dump and have no future. These meme tokens don’t have the right to exist in real-world blockchain applications, arghh!! Meme tokens are what’s hampering real innovation in the crypto industry. Now, the entire networks are congested with high fees. This is why SEC doesn’t take us seriously! Fuck yea, I made a lot of money. Let me put some back to BTC/ETH/Stablecoin. How do I even cash out $500K and pay taxes on the ElonHasCumBoobs token? OMFG! I got rugged pulled and scammed with RocketTitsToTheFuckingMars token. Dude, did you even read the name of the token? Its destiny was to rug pull you. Now that I have laid out the most common sentiments about meme tokens, let’s talk about something interesting in the meme token business. What is a meme actually? In my humble opinion, it’s nothing but a . Yo-Yos, hula hoops, Ice bucket challenge, Galm rock. All fads. cultural fad Do you also know which industries have been monetizing the fuck out of cultural fads for over a century? The entire entertainment industry - music, movies, arts, fashion, cuisine, luxury. For the very first time, any fucking nobody is able to monetize a cultural fad with meme tokens. Isn’t this something beautiful to think about? Some nobody can monetize the fuck out of a meme token to a $1 billion market cap. Wow, fuck me. This would have been impossible a decade ago. Monetizing fads is something the entertainment industry has been doing for decades. But, the entertainment industry is super centralized, and they always control the fucking narrative. We chew up Marvel, DC, and Star Wars like a toddler drinking milk. Now, let’s fucking shove Pepe and other meme tokens up everyone’s asses. We take control. We take control of the cultural narrative. Not these centralized media mofos. This is truly history in the making if you pay a bit of attention outside of the pumps and dumps. This is why a stupid meme coin can reach a $1 billion market cap. It’s just business - the business of cultural fads. Now open to anyone. Just fucking opinions Pepe; we know you are in it for the technology.