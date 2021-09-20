Adding the log component to an Angular application

# Introduction\n\n[Angular](https://angular.io/) is a development platform for building WEB, mobile, and desktop applications using HTML, CSS, and TypeScript (JavaScript). Currently, Angular is at version 13, and Google is the main maintainer of the project.\n\n\\\n[ngx-logger](https://www.npmjs.com/package/ngx-logger) is a simple log component library and allows messages to be displayed on the console and sent to the server using an HTTP request.\n\n# Prerequisites\n\nBefore you start, you need to install and configure the tools:\n\n* [git](https://git-scm.com/)\n* [Node.js and npm](https://nodejs.org/)\n* [Angular CLI](https://angular.io/cli)\n* IDE (e.g. [Visual Studio Code](https://code.visualstudio.com/))\n\n# Getting started\n\n## Create the Angular Application\n\n**1.** Let’s create the application with the Angular base structure using the `@angular/cli` with the route file and the SCSS style format.\n\n```powershell\nng new angular-logger\n? Would you like to add Angular routing? Yes\n? Which stylesheet format would you like to use? SCSS [ https://sass-lang.com/documentation/syntax#scss ]\nCREATE angular-logger/README.md (1059 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/.editorconfig (274 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/.gitignore (604 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/angular.json (3255 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/package.json (1076 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/tsconfig.json (783 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/.browserslistrc (703 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/karma.conf.js (1431 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/tsconfig.app.json (287 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/tsconfig.spec.json (333 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/favicon.ico (948 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/index.html (299 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/main.ts (372 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/polyfills.ts (2820 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/styles.scss (80 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/test.ts (788 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/assets/.gitkeep (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/environments/environment.prod.ts (51 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/environments/environment.ts (658 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/app/app-routing.module.ts (245 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/app/app.module.ts (393 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/app/app.component.scss (0 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/app/app.component.html (24617 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/app/app.component.spec.ts (1097 bytes)\nCREATE angular-logger/src/app/app.component.ts (219 bytes)\n✔ Packages installed successfully.\n```\n\n\\\n**2.** Install and configure the Bootstrap CSS framework. Then, do steps 2 and 3 of the post, *[Adding the Bootstrap CSS framework to an Angular application](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-add-the-bootstrap-css-framework-to-an-angular-application)*.\n\n\\\n**3.** Configure the log settings in the `src/environments/environment.ts` and `src/environments/environment.prod.ts` files as below.\n\n```typescript\nlogger: {\n level: 'TRACE',\n},\n```\n\n\\\n**4.** Install the `ngx-logger` library.\n\n```powershell\nnpm install ngx-logger\n```\n\n\\\n**5.** Import the `HttpClientModule` and `LoggerModule` modules. Configure the log settings. Change the `app.module.ts` file and add the lines as below.\n\n```typescript\nimport { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';\nimport { LoggerModule, NgxLoggerLevel } from 'ngx-logger';\n\nimport { environment } from '../environments/environment';\n\nconst environmentConfig: any = environment.logger;\n\nimports: [\n BrowserModule,\n HttpClientModule,\n LoggerModule.forRoot({\n level: NgxLoggerLevel[environmentConfig.level],\n serverLogLevel: NgxLoggerLevel[environmentConfig.serverLevel],\n serverLoggingUrl: environmentConfig.serverUrl,\n } as any),\n AppRoutingModule,\n],\n```\n\n\\\n**6.** Remove the contents of the `AppComponent` class from the `src/app/app.component.ts` file. Import the `NGXLogger` service and create the log levels methods as below.\n\n```typescript\nimport { Component } from '@angular/core';\nimport { NGXLogger } from 'ngx-logger';\n\n@Component({\n selector: 'app-root',\n templateUrl: './app.component.html',\n styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'],\n})\nexport class AppComponent {\n\n constructor(private logger: NGXLogger) {\n }\n\n public showTrace(): void {\n this.logger.trace('TRACE level');\n }\n\n public showDebug(): void {\n this.logger.debug('DEBUG level');\n }\n\n public showInfo(): void {\n this.logger.info('INFO level');\n }\n\n public showWarn(): void {\n this.logger.warn('WARN level');\n }\n\n public showError(): void {\n this.logger.error('ERROR level');\n }\n\n public showFatal(): void {\n this.logger.fatal('FATAL level');\n }\n\n}\n```\n\n\\\n**7.** Remove the contents of the `src/app/app.component.html` file. Add the log levels buttons as below.\n\n```markup\n<div class="container-fluid py-3">\n <h1>Angular Logger</h1>\n <div class="d-grid gap-2 col-4 mt-4 mx-auto">\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-primary" (click)="showTrace()">Trace</button>\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-success" (click)="showDebug()">Debug</button>\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-info" (click)="showInfo()">Info</button>\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-warning" (click)="showWarn()">Warn</button>\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-danger" (click)="showError()">Error</button>\n <button type="button" class="btn btn-sm btn-secondary" (click)="showFatal()">Fatal</button>\n </div>\n <p class="mt-4 text-center">\n <span class="fw-bold me-1">Note:</span>\n <span class="fst-italic">See the messages displayed in the browser console.</span>\n </p>\n</div>\n```\n\n\\\n**8.** Run the application with the command below.\n\n```powershell\nnpm start\n\n> angular-logger@1.0.0 start\n> ng serve\n\n✔ Browser application bundle generation complete.\n\nInitial Chunk Files | Names | Size\nvendor.js | vendor | 2.55 MB\nstyles.css | styles | 266.58 kB\npolyfills.js | polyfills | 128.51 kB\nscripts.js | scripts | 76.67 kB\nmain.js | main | 14.41 kB\nruntime.js | runtime | 6.63 kB\n\n | Initial Total | 3.03 MB\n\nBuild at: 2021-09-04T19:25:20.982Z - Hash: dcc562d0e20cf029eab3 - Time: 12067ms\n\n** Angular Live Development Server is listening on localhost:4200, open your browser on http://localhost:4200/ **\n\n\n✔ Compiled successfully.\n```\n\n\\\n**9.** Ready! Access the URL `http://localhost:4200/` and check if the application is working. See the application working on [GitHub Pages](https://rodrigokamada.github.io/angular-logger/) and [Stackblitz](https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular13-logger).\n\n ![Angular Logger](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/iKaRdx2obzTbVRWs5dbTRcG8zVj1-vzmv25h8.png)\n\n\\\nThe application repository is available at <https://github.com/rodrigokamada/angular-logger>.\n\n\\\nThis tutorial was posted on my [blog](https://rodrigo.kamada.com.br/blog/adicionando-o-componente-de-log-em-uma-aplicacao-angular) in Portuguese.