Add Dark Mode to Your Web Page With One Line of CSS 🌓

I wanted to add dark mode to my blog(currently in development) So I searched and searched for a simple solution. Instead of using JavaScript anyone can use `mix-blend-mode` in CSS to enable dark theme. The following example explains how it works using CSS filters. It converts the color of links from yellow to yellow to odd color. It's complex and have some issues, but I am a developer(as a hobby). Not a designer. I am going to introduce my own idea. But later I found same 2 articles.