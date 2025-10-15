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Accelerating the Frontier: Why Open-Source Automated Auditing is the New Mandate for AI Safety

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byAnthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

October 15th, 2025
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Anthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

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machine-learning#ai#generative-ai#llms#anthropic#petri#ai-safety#parallel-exploration-tool#risky-interactions

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