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Accelerating Neural Networks: The Power of Quantization
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May 28th, 2025
byVladislav Ag@Zool
I'm diving deep into the intersection of infrastructure and machine learning. I'm fascinated by exploring scalable architectures, MLOps, and the latest advancements in AI-driven systems
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I'm diving deep into the intersection of infrastructure and machine learning. I'm fascinated by exploring scalable architectures, MLOps, and the latest advancements in AI-driven systems