Seattle, US Engineering Leader

Milavkumar Shah is a seasoned engineering leader and problem solver with 10+ years of experience in delivering highly scalable software solutions. Proven track record of leading and growing groups of managers and software engineers. At Amazon, Milavkumar Shah has played a pivotal role in leading the development and launch of two major services within Amazon’s OpenSearch organization: AWS OpenSearch Serverless and the Vector Engine for OpenSearch Serverless. These services have been instrumental in enabling customers to run search and analytics workloads at scale without the need for manual infrastructure management, significantly simplifying operations and driving innovation in machine learning (ML) and generative AI applications. During his tenure at Microsoft, Milavkumar Shah played a critical role in leading the development and launch of key verticals within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection, a machine learning (ML)-based SaaS platform designed to protect businesses from