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Santosh Durgam

@santoshdurgam

Santosh Durgam is Manager of Software Engineering at Morningstar Investments. He leads the Retirement Data team.

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Santosh Durgam

ChicagoManager of Software Engineering

Santosh Durgam is Manager of Software Engineering at Morningstar Investments. He leads the Retirement Data team.

Work History

Current Position:

Morningstar Investments IncManager of Software Engineering

Previous Positions:

AbbvieLead Data Architect

Interested Topics

data-governancesoc-2-compliance-architectureaws-data-platform-designcloud-native-data-pipelinesdata-quality-compliancesecure-data-ingestion-awsaudit-ready-data-systemssoc-2-type-ii-engineering
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