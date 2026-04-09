Santosh Durgam@santoshdurgam
Santosh Durgam is Manager of Software Engineering at Morningstar Investments. He leads the Retirement Data team.
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Santosh Durgam
ChicagoManager of Software Engineering
Santosh Durgam is Manager of Software Engineering at Morningstar Investments. He leads the Retirement Data team.
Work History
Current Position:
Morningstar Investments IncManager of Software Engineering
Previous Positions:
AbbvieLead Data Architect