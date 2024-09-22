Sanjeev Singh@sanjeevsingh
Staff ML Engineer at Meta building AI systems at planetary scale to improve safety, integrity, and sentiment of billions
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @sanjeevsingh’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Sanjeev Singh
Seattle, USStaff Machine Learning Engineer
Staff ML Engineer at Meta building AI systems at planetary scale to improve safety, integrity, and sentiment of billions
Work History
Current Position:
MetaStaff Machine Learning Engineer
3/21-Present