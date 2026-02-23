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Nabila Hashim

@nabilahaahim14

A software engineer and AI strategist with a focus on high-performance web systems and AI integration

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Nabila Hashim

Downers Grove, USManagement Analyst

A software engineer and AI strategist with a focus on high-performance web systems and AI integration

Work History

Current Position:

Village of Burr RidgeManagement Analyst

Previous Positions:

City of Kansas CityCookingham Noll Analyst

Interested Topics

generative-aiartificial-intelligenceprompt-engineeringfuture-of-workgovtech-solutionspublic-policydubai-future-foundationone-million-prompters
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